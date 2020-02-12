3D Bioprinting Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and forecasts to 2025

Global 3D Bioprinting Market: Overview

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, has harbored several innovations in diverse areas of medicine, manufacturing, engineering, and education. Bioprinting is the 3D printing of various biocompatible materials, including cells and components, into three dimensional functional living tissues. 3D bioprinting is relatively an emerging domain but has made rapid advances in the last decade. The domain encapsulates numerous disciplines that may include biomaterials sciences, cell biology, engineering, and physics. 3D bioprinting processes can be employed by researchers and cell biology experts to develop a wide range of tissues of any designs and size, such as multilayered skin, bones, tracheal splints, cardiac tissue, cartilaginous structure, and vascular grafts. The micro-scale tissue structure produced by 3D printing is widely used in cell study.

Bioprinting uses a variety of printing approaches depending on the choice of materials, cell growth factors, and cell types, and takes into account the wide complexity of living tissues. In addition, the process must also adhere to the notable sensitivities of living cells.

The report tracks the growth dynamics of the global market, evaluates prevailing trends, and takes a critical look at emerging application areas. The evidence-backed insights are helpful for companies in impactful strategy formulations.

Global 3D Bioprinting Market: Trends and Opportunities

The 3D bioprinting market is projected to rise at a promising pace over the forecast period of 2017–2025. The growth of the market is propelled by the rising demand for high-throughput 3D-bioprinted tissue models for research and drug discovery. The constant pace of technological advances in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is underpinning the growth of the market. The need for advanced drug screening tests has led 3D bioprinting act as a promising candidate in toxicology. This is catalyzing the growth of the 3D bioprinting market. The vast potential of 3D printing process in regenerative therapies, such as for generation and transplantation of tissues, accounts for the lucrativeness of the market in the medical sector. The rapid inroads made by regenerative medicines in various parts of the world is supporting the market growth.

The reduction in the cost of 3D printers in recent years had helped in the rapid expansion of the 3D bioprinting market. However, the equipment used for 3D bioprinting is still unaffordable to emerging economies at large. Relentless research to bring improvements in 3D bioprinting are unlocking promising prospects in the market. Furthermore, rapid advances made in biotechnology in developed nations is also supporting the expansion of the 3D bioprinting market. The trend of personalized medicine will also impart a remarkable momentum to the growth of the market.

Global 3D Bioprinting Market: Regional Outlook

The report offers an elaborate assessment of the current outlook of various regional markets and highlights lucrative avenues found in key ones. On the regional front, North America and Europe are poised to be potentially lucrative markets. The growth of these regional markets can be attributed to the vast demand for advanced clinical applications of 3D printing. The burgeoning research and development (R&D) spends in numerous countries of Europe and North America, notably by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, is also supporting their expansion.

Companies mentioned in the report

The report offers a detailed evaluation of the various elements of the overall competitive landscape. It takes a critical look at key strategies adopted by top players to establish their stronghold in the market. Prominent players operating in the market include TeVido BioDevices, Rainbow Biosciences, 3D Systems, Inc., regenHU, EnvisionTEC GmbH, Stratasys Ltd., nScrypt, Inc., Regenovo Biotechnology Co., GeSiM, and Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

