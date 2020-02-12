3D NAND Flash Memory Market Size Soaring at 35.3% CAGR to Reach $99,769 Million by 2025

Bigmarketresearch.com Adds a New Body Composition Analyzers Market by Product (Bio-impedance Analyzer, Skinfold Calipers, Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Equipment, Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment, Air Displacement Plethysmography Equipment, and Others) and End User (Fitness Clubs & Wellness Centers, Hospitals, Home User, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025 spreading across 255 pages with table and figures in it.

3D NAND flash memory technology has been increasingly utilized in various applications due to increase in demand for data storage. It offers large storage space while operating faster at a rather reduced cost. This technology has considerably evolved as the existing technologies were not able to effectively scale capacity to meet the increase in demand for data storage.

The key market players are trying to develop advanced memory chips for consumer electronics devices with a focus on more in-built storage to reduce the reliance on external memory cards. Micron Technology, for instance, developed a 3D NAND chip in August 2016 for smartphones, which stacks 48 layers of memory cells. The mass production of such chips is yet to start by the company, but this is an advancement in the 3D NAND flash memory market. Moreover, advancements in mobile technology coupled with growth in usage aid the smartphone growth, in terms of penetration. The global smartphone market is in its mature growth stage due to decline in the overall shipment in developed markets such as the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, and parts of Europe.

The 3D NAND flash memory market is analyzed on the basis of type, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into single-level cell (SLC), multi-level cell (MLC), and triple-level cell (TLC). Based on application, the market is categorized into cameras, laptops & PCs, smartphone & tablets, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, enterprise, healthcare, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, SK Hynix Semiconductor, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Intel Corporation, Apple Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Advanced Micro Devices, STMicroelectronics, and SanDisk Corporation.

These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

