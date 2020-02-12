3D Printing Market Growth Trends by Company: 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Autodesk, Inc., Stratasys Ltd & More

Bigmarketresearch.com Adds a New 3D Printing Market by Technology [Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Digital Light Processing (DLP), and Others], Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), and End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2025 spreading across 163 pages with table and figures in it.

3D printing, also known as additive printing technology, allows manufacturers to build models using a variety of printing materials. The materials used for 3D printing include various types of polymers, metals, ceramics, and others. The applications of 3D printing are developing rapidly as they can achieve greater speed with higher precision and finer resolution. These features have fueled the preference for 3D printing over traditional methods.

Implementing additive manufacturing is expected to help industries improve the productivity of material by eliminating the wastage that occurs during production process. 3D printing finds applications in various industries such as consumer products, industrial products, aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, government, education, and others. The printing materials discussed in this report include various types of polymers, metals & alloys, ceramics, and others.

The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, R&D, and acquisition, to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The global 3D printing market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impact of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2014‐2025, wherein the forecast period is 2019‐2025.

The report elaborates the competitive advantages of 3D printing over conventional alternatives. Various drivers and restraints in the market are also analyzed in the report. It explains the key strategies adopted by the key players in the market to facilitate effective planning by the potential market leaders.

The market is segmented into technology, component, end user, and region. Based on technology, the market is classified into stereolithography (SLA), fused deposition modelling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), electron beam melting (EBM), digital light processing (DLP), and others. Based on component, it is categorized into hardware, software, and service. Based on end user, it is divided into automotive, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Autodesk, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Ponoko Limited, and Voxeljet AG.

