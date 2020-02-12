5 Top Major Players offering IoT Data Management Market – Zebra Technologies Corporation, PTC Inc., Teradata Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Cisco Systems

A network of networks in which large number of devices, objects and sensors are connected to provide value-added services, is what defines IoT. With the advent of IoT and the technologies emerged from it, such as connected devices and the way they communicate, hosts a huge amount of data that needs to be managed. From traffic management system or equipment in a factory to energy meters in a home, smart devices create a large volume of data which demands for data storage, processing, networking, and analytics.

IoT enables the virtualization of physical world through interconnection of sensors, smart devices and machines. It embraces simple tags that convey location & identity, devices with sensors & capacity to communicate results, internetworking to distribute that data and infrastructure to store & present the data.

Traditionally, most transactional systems handle data every few minutes, but with IoT it’s a totally different scenario. A device or sensor that monitors humidity, temperature or any other variables, generates data that is required to be handled every millisecond by backend systems. The convergence of IoT Platforms, data management, cloud, and solutions is enabling the further advancement in data analytics which signifies various intangible and tangible benefits from IoT data. The capability to sort data in one format, store it in different format, and successively release it for further analytics, is of vital importance for industry verticals.

The market is defined by data analytics, data integration, metadata management, and data security. The key factors driving the growth of the market include rise in need for data traffic management, growing importance of automation and transformation of data warehouse architectures. The value of connected devices is in the data that these device collect. The growth of the IoT ecosystem increasingly drives platforms and to analyze real-time data streams coming from multiple data sources that helps to predict & optimize business processes, resolve threats and improve efficiency & profitability. Growing data intrusion threats and the rising adoption of data encryption techniques for IoT device security are also some of the factors that are driving IoT data management market growth in the forecast period. Various government initiatives, such as telematics programs and smart city projects, are also favoring the implementation of IoT data management solutions.

However, digital & physical security and privacy continue to hinder the adoption of IoT data management market. The requirement for interoperability on different systems for storing, managing and analyzing data has further restricted adoption of this market.

The global IoT data management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size and application area. Based on the component, the market is segmented into solution and services. The solution component is further segmented into data integration, data analytics, metadata management, data security, data migration and others. The service component is categorized into managed services, consulting services and support & maintenance services. On the basis of deployment type, the IoT management market is segmented into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. The organization size is categorized into small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Moreover on the basis of application, area the market can be segmented into smart energy & utilities, smart manufacturing building & home automation, smart healthcare, smart retail, smart mobility & transportation, connected logistics and others.

North America is expected to dominate the IoT data management market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, due to the presence of well-established and favorable macro micro economic factors, thereby contributing to the advancement of new technologies. Europe and Asia Pacific region are also expected to contribute in the growth of this market, with latter being a high potential market in the long run.

Some of the major players offering IoT data management market include Zebra Technologies Corporation, PTC Inc., Teradata Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Oracle Corporation, Google Inc., SAP SE, LogMeIn, Inc., Striim, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, LogFuze Inc., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., InfluxData, Inc., and MuleSoft, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.