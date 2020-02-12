AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) is a type of external power supply (EPS) that supplies electric energy and designed to convert line voltage ac input into lower voltage dc output.

Scope of the Report:

The unit market is projected to grow at a slightly faster pace than the dollar market, increasing from 5.05 billion units in 2017 to almost 5.95 billion units in 2025, a CAGR of 2.06 %.

Of the major players of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS), Delta (Eltek) maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Delta (Eltek) accounted for 23.45% of the Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 14.98% and 5.85%, including Lite-On Technology and Acbel Polytech.

In this study, the consumption of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) divided into seven geographic regions: In North America, total AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 2.12%. In the Europe, total AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 2.28%. The market in China AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 57.07 %, in Korea 8.32%, in Taiwan 5.56%, in Rest of APAC 22.73 %, and in Rest of World 1.91 %. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share.

There are four major applications, including Computer & Office, Mobile Communications, Consumer Electronics and Telecom/Datacom. Applications within these four segments make up about 90 % consumption volume market share in the world.

The worldwide market for AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.5% over the next five years, will reach 11100 million US$ in 2024, from 11400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Delta (Eltek)

Lite-On Technology

Acbel Polytech

Salcomp

Chicony Power

Emerson (Artesyn)

Flextronics

Mean Well

TDK Lambda

Phihong

FSP Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Up to 10W

11W-50W

51W-100W

100W-250W

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Computer & Office

Mobile Communications

Consumer Electronics

Telecom/Datacom

Industrial

Medical

LED Lighting

Wireless Power & Charging

Military & Aerospace

