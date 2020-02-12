Acetone Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Acetone Market (by end-user (cosmetics & personal care, paints, coatings & adhesives, pharmaceutical, agricultural chemicals, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of acetone. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure acetone cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential acetone growth factors. According to the report the global acetone market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Acetone Market: Market Insight

Acetone is an organic compound with colorless, volatile and flammable properties. Acetone is also known as Propanone and it is found naturally in plants, trees, forest fires and as a breakdown product of animal fat metabolism. Acetone is the simplest and smallest ketone body produced during ketoacidosis. Acetone is mainly used as a solvent in the manufacturing of plastics, household, electronics, cosmetics, personal care, and other products. Although acetone has extremely low acute and chronic toxicity, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has determined acetone is safe for use as an indirect food additive in adhesives and food-contact coatings.

The acetone is frequently used in personal care and cosmetic products as both solvent and denaturant. They are mainly used as nail paint removers, cleaning products, hair care products, and skincare products. The rising applications of acetone in the Manufacturing of Personal Care and Household Products drives the growth of the acetone market worldwide.

Acetone Market: Drivers and Restraints

Methyl methacrylate (MMA) and the Bisphenol A (BPA) are some of the major applications of acetone. According to the trusted source, among the total produced acetone, 30% to 34% acetone is used in the production of MMA and BPA. Methyl methacrylate (MMA) as an ingredient used in cosmetics as a filler for wrinkles and fine lines.

Also, they are extensively known as a plastic component used in products such as plexiglass and other transparent glass substitutes. Bisphenol-A (BPA) is produced commercially by the acid-catalyzed condensation of phenol and acetone and it is used as an intermediate for the production of polycarbonate.

In addition, the acetone is used in the petroleum industries as a gasoline additive. It helps in the diffusion of the gas inside the engines and allows it to vaporize that improves the efficiency of fuel. Vast applications offered by the acetone across various end-use industries are contributing to the growth of the acetone market.

However, the EU Commission issued a new regulation on the use of bisphenol A in plastic food contact materials owing to its hazardous effects that are expected to hamper the growth of the acetone market. Moreover, the rising demand for BPA from the emerging market is projected to create several opportunities for the acetone market in upcoming years.

Asia pacific is the Largest and the Fastest Growing Region

Among the regions, Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing region owing to the massive demand of BPA across various countries such as China and India. Furthermore, the rising cosmetic industries linked with the rising disposable income in the Asia Pacific region drive the growth of the acetone market in this region.

Acetone Market: Segmentation

The report on the global acetone market covers segments such as end-user. On the basis of end-user, the global acetone market is categorized into cosmetics & personal care, paints, coatings & adhesives, pharmaceutical, agricultural chemicals, and others.

Acetone Market: Competitive Analysis

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global acetone market such as BASF SE, DowDuPont, ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, LLC, Borealis AG, Honeywell Chemicals, CEPSA Quimica, S.A., Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation, INEOS Phenol GmbH, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and Shell Chemical Co.

