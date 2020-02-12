Aerospace MRO -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Air travel in emerging countries is growing, thus increasing the demand for aircraft MRO services. Many new MRO service centers have been setup in numerous countries in recently. This increases the participation of regional companies (tier-II or tier-III suppliers) in the field of aircraft MRO. Moreover, the growing international trade between countries have increased frequencies of cargo planes. Thus, it is essential to conduct timely checks and repairs on airplanes to ensure efficient performance and safe air travel. The market is driven by various factors such as increased focus of OEMs on aircraft MRO service and rapid aircraft fleet expansion. 
Asia had the largest share of the global aircraft MRO market in 2017. 
In 2018, the global Aerospace MRO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Aerospace MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aerospace MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Airbus 
Air France KLM Engineering & Maintenance 
Air Works 
Delta TechOps 
HAECO 
Honeywell International 
GMF AeroAsia 
Lufthansa Technik 
Jet Maintenance Solutions 
ST Aerospace

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Engine 
Component 
Line Maintenance 
Airframe 
Modifications

Market segment by Application, split into 
Commercial Air Transport 
Business and General Aviation 
Military Aviation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Aerospace MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Aerospace MRO development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aerospace MRO are as follows: 
History Year: 2014-2018 
Base Year: 2018 
Estimated Year: 2019 
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

