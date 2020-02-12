Aluminum Tubes Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2017-2027

Tube packaging is gaining traction among packaging manufacturers catering to cosmetics and oral care applications. Aluminum material possesses unique properties like lightweight, easy molding, anti-corrosive, etc. which makes it a better choice for packaging. This has encouraged manufacturers to opt for aluminum tubes over other alternatives. One of the most prominent property of aluminum tubes is that it remains neutral or inactive when mixed with other products. Along with effective material properties, aluminum tubes offer protection over longer duration of time. Collapsible aluminum tubes have emerged as one of the most innovative packaging products offered in the global market for aluminum tubes.

Aluminum Tubes Market: Market Dynamics

Aluminum tubes have smooth finish and high barrier properties which avoids the entry of dust and other toxic gases which can change the nature of product. Aluminum tubes is also moisture resistant which helps maintain the product quality. Aluminium tubes also offer printing capabilities and better visual characteristics. Aluminum tubes due to their favorable properties are preferred by manufacturers, suppliers, retailers and also by end users.

The dynamics of the aluminum tubes market is shaped by consumer preferences wherein they look out for features such as safety, ease of use, convenience, etc. Aluminum tubes are widely preferred in the global market for their ease in use and recyclable properties. Recent trend in the global market for aluminum tubes include a shift from rigid packaging formats to flexible packaging particularly for food and cosmetic sector. This trend is expected to drive the sales of aluminum tube over the forecast period 2017-2027. The aluminum tube market is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period due to the rising investment in innovation.

One of the preferred properties of aluminium tubes is that they have an extended shelf life and a safe approach for administering a wide assortment of items. Recyclability properties of aluminum are few of the components to be specified which will help in driving the development of aluminum tubes market. The trend of shifting from rigid aluminium packaging to flexible aluminium packaging will enhance the space availability which will result in more economical transportation. Increase or decrease in cost of manufacturing aluminum is anticipated to directly impact the production cost of aluminum tubes. Instability in the raw material prices of aluminum combined with stringent government norms are few challenges faced by the global aluminium tubes market.

Aluminum tubes market: Regional outlook

Aluminum tubes market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America .The aluminum tube market is expected to witness a steady CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Currently, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States are the largest aluminum tube markets.

Aluminum Tubes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global aluminum tubes market are Montebello Packaging, Alltub Group, Linhardt GmbH & Co., Perfect Containers Pvt. Ltd., Tubettificio M. Favia s.r.l., and Oriental Containers Pvt. Ltd.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

