Amino Acid Based Formula Market Revenue Details,Acquisitions,And Forecast Period Analysis by 2026

Opportunities exist for Innovation in Flavor & Taste

Most of the infant formulas based on amino acid have a slightly bitter taste, with limited flavors. This has further reflected on consumer hesitation and consumption rejection of infants significantly. Infant formula manufacturers are therefore developing new formulations to equip various flavors that would be appealing to infants and relieving stress off busy parents.

For example, Neocate Junior, nutritionally complete and powdered amino-acid based infant formula has been introduced in the market with various flavors such as strawberry and vanilla. Several other manufacturers are also focusing on leveraging the opportunity to develop innovative flavored infant formula products, in order to increase their market reach.

Although soy-based formulas might be recommended in light of their lactose tolerance or cow’s milk protein tolerance, the American Academy of Pediatrics considers their use for feeding preterm or low-birth-weight infants unadvisable. Amino acid-based formulas however are considered to be the first preference in infant formulas, as they can be fed to new-born as well as young infants intolerant to casein hydrolysates, soy protein isolates, and cow milk proteins.