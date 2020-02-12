Analysis: Field Sales Software Market Forecast 2025

Field sales software can be used to log successful sales or transactions, and monitor the activity of teams on the road.It assigns sales personnel logical routes that maximize efficiency. These tools can guide team members through sales routes and inform managers of where their employees are at any given time.

In 2017, the global Field Sales Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Field Sales Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Field Sales Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Routzy

Outfield

MapAnything

SalesRabbit

Badger Maps

SPOTIO

Map My Customers

Repsly

ForceManager

Field Force connect

Mapadore

Mapview

Resco Cloud

SalesDiary

Telenotes

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Field Sales Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Field Sales Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Field Sales Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Field Sales Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premises

1.4.3 Cloud Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Field Sales Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Field Sales Software Market Size

2.2 Field Sales Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Field Sales Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Field Sales Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Field Sales Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Field Sales Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Field Sales Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Field Sales Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Field Sales Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Field Sales Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Field Sales Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Field Sales Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Field Sales Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Field Sales Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Field Sales Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Field Sales Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Field Sales Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Field Sales Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Field Sales Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Field Sales Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Field Sales Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Field Sales Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Field Sales Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Field Sales Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Field Sales Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Field Sales Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Field Sales Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Field Sales Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Field Sales Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Field Sales Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Field Sales Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Field Sales Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Field Sales Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Field Sales Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Field Sales Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Field Sales Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Field Sales Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Field Sales Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Field Sales Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Field Sales Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Field Sales Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Routzy

12.1.1 Routzy Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Field Sales Software Introduction

12.1.4 Routzy Revenue in Field Sales Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Routzy Recent Development

12.2 Outfield

12.2.1 Outfield Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Field Sales Software Introduction

12.2.4 Outfield Revenue in Field Sales Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Outfield Recent Development

12.3 MapAnything

12.3.1 MapAnything Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Field Sales Software Introduction

12.3.4 MapAnything Revenue in Field Sales Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 MapAnything Recent Development

12.4 SalesRabbit

12.4.1 SalesRabbit Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Field Sales Software Introduction

12.4.4 SalesRabbit Revenue in Field Sales Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 SalesRabbit Recent Development

12.5 Badger Maps

12.5.1 Badger Maps Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Field Sales Software Introduction

12.5.4 Badger Maps Revenue in Field Sales Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Badger Maps Recent Development

12.6 SPOTIO

12.6.1 SPOTIO Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Field Sales Software Introduction

12.6.4 SPOTIO Revenue in Field Sales Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 SPOTIO Recent Development

12.7 Map My Customers

12.7.1 Map My Customers Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Field Sales Software Introduction

12.7.4 Map My Customers Revenue in Field Sales Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Map My Customers Recent Development

12.8 Repsly

12.8.1 Repsly Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Field Sales Software Introduction

12.8.4 Repsly Revenue in Field Sales Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Repsly Recent Development

12.9 ForceManager

12.9.1 ForceManager Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Field Sales Software Introduction

12.9.4 ForceManager Revenue in Field Sales Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 ForceManager Recent Development

12.10 Field Force connect

12.10.1 Field Force connect Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Field Sales Software Introduction

12.10.4 Field Force connect Revenue in Field Sales Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Field Force connect Recent Development

12.11 Mapadore

12.12 Mapview

12.13 Resco Cloud

12.14 SalesDiary

12.15 Telenotes

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

