Aptamers Market Share, Size, Trend, Application, Players Study: NOXXON Pharma, TriLink BioTechnologies, Vivonics, Inc., & Others

The Aptamers Market accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Aptamers market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the Aptamers forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

There are many advantages of these small molecules in comparison to the antibodies. The aptamers market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Some of the major players operating in aptamers market are

Aptamer Sciences, Inc.

AMBiotech

Aptagen, LLC.

Aptamer Group

Aptus Biotech

Base Pair Biotechnologies

Cambio

NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc.

SOMALOGIC, INC.

TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC

Vivonics Inc.

NOXXON Pharma

Others: Ophthotech Corporation, 2bind, NOVAPTECH, Donovan, LLC, ATDBio Ltd., AuramerBio, Barrick Lab, Creative Biogene, AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited, IBA GmbH and Kaneka Corporation among others.

Aptamers are single-stranded DNA or RNA (ssDNA or ssRNA) molecules. Aptamers are the oligonucleotide or peptide molecules that bind to a specific target molecule. It assumes to have variety of shapes due to their tendency to form helices and single-stranded loops.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors

Low cost of aptamers

High efficiency of aptamers to bind large molecules as compared to antibodies

Technological advancements

Patent Expiration of SELEX

Low market acceptance

Lack of trained professionals

Market Segmentation: Global Aptamers Market

The global aptamers market is segmented by type into DNA-based aptamers, RNA-based aptamers and XNA-based aptamers.

On the basis of application the market is segmented into diagnostics, therapeutics development, research and development (R&D) and others.

On the basis of technology the market is segmented into systemic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment (SELEX) and others.

By End User the market is segmented into academic and government research institutes, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations.

On the basis of geography, aptamers market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

