At 16.4% CAGR Airborne LiDAR Market to Reach $1,010.5 Million in 2025: Profiled Players Teledyne Technologies, Saab Group, Airborne Imaging, Leica Geosystems, Faro Technologies and More

Bigmarketresearch.com Added a New Airborne LiDAR Market by Component (Lasers, Inertial Navigation Systems, Cameras, GPS/GNSS Receivers, Micro-electromechanical Systems), Application (Corridor Mapping, Seismology, Exploration & Detection, and Others), and End User (Aerospace & Defense, Civil Engineering, Archaeology, Forestry & Agriculture, Mining Industry, and Transportation & Logistics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025 spreading across 229 pages with table and figures in it.

It is an effective technology to acquire surface data with high accuracy. LiDAR systems provide rapid 3D data collection of long linear objects such as roads, railway tracks, waterways, coastal zone, and power lines. They have narrower swath compared to optical sensors and are most effective in capturing information.

Rise in the adoption rate of aerial LiDAR technology globally was observed due to the growth of defense & aerospace and technological advancements in forestry & agriculture applications. In airborne application, LiDAR technology provides exceptional advantages over RADAR technology such as improved accuracy, real-time mapping ability, and better visualization, which collectively drive the global airborne LiDAR market. Moreover, traditional specifications of airborne LiDAR systems are able to measure only one pulse per square meter point density. Furthermore, advancement in the traditional aerial systems along with the multi-pulse technique in aerial LiDAR systems further supplements the growth of the market. However, various Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations on drones restrain the growth of airborne LiDAR market.

In the year 2017, North America accounted for the highest market share of the global airborne LiDAR market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in this market include Teledyne Technologies, Saab Group, Airborne Imaging, Leica Geosystems, Faro Technologies, Inc., Flir Systems, Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Merrick & Company, Firmatek, and Lasermap Inc.

The market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented into lasers, inertial navigation systems, cameras, GPS/GNSS receivers, and microelectromechanical systems. Based on application, the market is divided into corridor mapping, seismology, exploration & detection, and others. Based on end user, it is categorized into defense & aerospace, civil engineering, archaeology, forestry & agriculture, mining industry, and transportation.

