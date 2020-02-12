At 48.7% CAGR 5G Chipset Market to Reach $13,383 Million in 2025: Profiled Players Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and More

Bigmarketresearch.com adds a new research report on 5G Chipset Market by IC Type (ASIC, RFIC, Cellular IC, and mmWave IC), Operational Frequency (Sub 6GHz, Between 26 & 39 GHz, and Above 39 GHz), Product (Devices, Customer Premises Equipment, and Network Infrastructure Equipment), and Industry Vertical (Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 – 2026 spreading across 333 pages with table and figures in it.

The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, R&D, and acquisition, to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The global 5G chipset market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impact of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2020‐2026, wherein the forecast period is 2020‐2026.

The report includes the study of the global 5G chipset market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

The market is segmented based on IC type, operational frequency, product, and industry vertical. IC type segment covered in this study includes radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC), application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), cellular integrated circuit (Cellular IC), and millimeter wave integrated circuit (mmWave IC). Based on operational frequency, the market is divided into sub-6 GHz, between 26 & 39 GHz, and above 39 GHz. Based on product, the market is classified into devices, customer premises equipment (CPE), and network infrastructure equipment. By industry vertical, it is categorized into automotive & transportation, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Broadcom, Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Mediatek Inc., Xilinx Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qorvo, and Infineon Technologies AG.

