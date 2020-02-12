Augmented and Virtual Reality Market Size Soaring at 63.3% CAGR to Reach $571.42 Billion by 2025

Bigmarketresearch.com Added a New Augmented and Virtual Reality Market by Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), Application (Consumer and Enterprise), Industry Vertical (Gaming, Entertainment & Media, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025 spreading across 230 pages with table and figures in it.

The global augmented and virtual reality market size was $11.35 billion in 2017, and the augmented and virtual reality market forecast is projected to reach $571.42 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 63.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Development of the animation industry, increase in internet connectivity, and growth of the mobile gaming industry act as the key drivers of the global augmented and virtual reality market. In addition, increase in use of consumer electronic devices is expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, lack of effective user experience design and slow adoption of augmented and virtual reality solutions among underdeveloped economies are the major factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, technological advancements and rise in application areas among various industry verticals are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Market Report is segmented based on application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of application, the market is bifurcated into consumer and enterprise. On the basis of organization size, it is fragmented into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is segregated into gaming, entertainment & media, aerospace & defense, healthcare, education, manufacturing, retail, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global Augmented and virtual reality market is dominated by key players such as Google Inc., Sony, Magic Leap, Inc., HTC, Microsoft Corporation, Osterhout Design Group, Facebook, DAQRI, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Wikitude.

AR & VR Healthcare Market Size study, by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Technology (Augmented reality, Virtual Reality) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

AR & VR Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 748.3 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing investments in emerging technologies and growing adoption in of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in the medical field are the major driving factors of AR & VR Healthcare market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

