Automotive Fasteners Industry in 2019 by Annual Market Overview

Automotive fasteners are a collection of products that are used in automotive and vehicle assembly. They are usually designed for specific models of vehicles.

Market competition is intense, the market concentration is relatively low, WÃ¼rth, ITW, Stanley, Araymond, Nedschroef, KAMAX, Fontana Gruppo, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

This report focuses on Automotive Fasteners volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Fasteners market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Automotive Fasteners Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

WÃ¼rth

ITW

Stanley

Araymond

KAMAX

Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)

Aoyama Seisakusho

Meidoh

Fontana

Agrati Group

LISI

Nifco

Topura

Meira

BÃ¶llhoff

Norma Group

Bulten

Precision Castparts

Chunyu

Boltun

Samjin

Sundram Fasteners

SFS Group

STL

Keller and Kalmbach

Piolax

EJOT Group

GEM-YEAR

RUIBIAO

Shenzhen AERO

Dongfeng Auto

Chongqing Standard

Market Segment by Products/Types

Threaded Fasteners

Non-threaded Fasteners

The worldwide market for Automotive Fasteners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Automotive Fasteners in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Applications/End-Users

Automotive OEM

Automotive Aftermarket

Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

