Automotive Roof Systems Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures ( Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva, Yachiyo), Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

Automotive Roof Systems Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

Automotive Roof Systems can offer car drivers a real fresh air feeling. It is a fixed or operable (venting or sliding) opening in an automobile roof which allows light and/or fresh air to enter the passenger compartment. Sunroof may be manually operated or motor driven, and are available in many shapes, sizes and styles.

Due to the high production of global automotive market, and the increasing demand for comfort, the current demand for automotive roof system product is relatively high worldwide. Meanwhile, the demand from China market was much higher due to the rapid development of Chinese automotive market.

In 2016, the global production of automotive roof system reaches nearly 27 million units; the CAGR of global automotive roof system market is around 10.18% during the last five years.

The automotive roof system market is mainly dominated by a few manufacturers globally, among them, Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva and Yachiyo are the big four players in the world, and these four companies occupied about 78.10% market share in 2016, and biggest player is Webasto from Germany, dominating over 40.56% market share.

This report studies the global Automotive Roof Systems market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Roof Systems market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Roof Systems market will register a 8.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 20 million by 2024, from US$ 12 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Roof Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Roof Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Webasto

Inalfa

Inteva

Yachiyo

Mobitech

Aisin Seiki

CIE Automotive

Wanchao

Wuxi Mingfang

Johnan Manufacturing

Motiontec

Shenghua Wave

Donghee

Jincheng

DeFuLai

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Inbuilt Roof System

Spoiler Roof System

Panoramic Roof System

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Sedan and Hatchbacks

SUVs

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Roof Systems consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Roof Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Roof Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Roof Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Roof Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

