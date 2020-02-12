Baseball Apparel and Equipment Market – Evolution of E-commerce Created Significant Opportunities for Manufacturers and Distributors In Industry

Baseball is a game played with a bat and ball between two teams of nine players each on a field laid out in the shape of a diamond. Playing baseball is a full-body cardiovascular workout. It strengthens the arms, muscles of the heart and legs, and improves hand-eye coordination. Global baseball events are governed by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). Baseball apparel and equipment is used while playing baseball.

Key factors driving the baseball apparel and equipment market include a rise in the popularity of baseball, infrastructure development in sports, and rise in the trend of customized printed baseball apparel. Evolution of e-commerce has created significant opportunities for manufacturers and distributors in the industry. In order to cater to a wide range of customers across the globe, manufacturers and distributors of baseball apparel and equipment are focusing on selling their products on e-commerce websites. The promotion of baseball apparel and equipment through various online channels, documentaries, and movies is boosting demand for it in youngsters. This is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the baseball apparel and equipment market in the next few years.

The global baseball apparel and equipment market can be segmented based on product, distribution channel, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the baseball apparel and equipment market can be categorized into baseball bats, baseball gloves, baseball balls, baseball protective gears, baseball t-shirts, pants, sliding shorts, caps & belts, and baseball jacket. Based on distribution channel, the baseball apparel and equipment market can be bifurcated into online and offline.

In terms of end-user, the baseball apparel and equipment market can be categorized into professional baseball players and amateur baseball players. Based on region, the global baseball apparel and equipment market can be divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold a major share of the baseball apparel and equipment market in the near future. The sport is already very popular in the U.S. and Canada.

Governments of these countries are providing world class infrastructure and amenities to professional baseball players. Major Leagues Baseball (MLB) is an organization that promotes professional baseball in the U.S. and Canada. This is expected to boost demand for baseball apparel and equipment in the region during the forecast period. The baseball apparel and equipment market in Europe is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to the introduction of new baseball tournaments in countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

The baseball apparel and equipment market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period, due to the presence of the Asian Baseball Championship and Asian Baseball Cup governed by Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA). Asian countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, and the Philippines are part of these organizations. They offer prominent platforms to baseball players. The baseball apparel and equipment market in South America is projected to expand at a moderate growth rate in the near future. Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Venezuela, and Colombia are focusing on building world-class infrastructure for baseball players. This is likely to boost demand for baseball apparel and equipment in the region.

Prominent players operating in the global baseball apparel and equipment market are Adidas, Nike, Jarden, Amer Sports, Mizuno, Performance Sports Group, Akadema, ASICS, Under Armour, All-Star, Champro, Schutt, D-Bat, Franklin Sports, Diamond, Evoshield, Marucci, and Nokona. Major companies operating in the baseball apparel market are Cafe Press, Champion, Augusta, Sport-Tek, A4, Easton, Royal Lion, Badger, Alleson Athletic, New Era, and WSI Sports.