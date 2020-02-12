Bicycle Tires Market Growth, Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Bicycle Tires Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Bicycle tires perform an important function of eliminating the shock transferred through the front and rear wheels as they travel on uneven and rough surfaces; effectively gaining traction on the road so that the bicycle can travel properly and doesn’t slip. It is also used for hand cycles and specially designed wheelchairs for racing purposes. The complete tire system provides ideal suspension, produces the longitudinal force essential for propulsion and braking, and creates the lateral force required for turning and balancing. There are various grips offered in the market, which enhance traction between the wheels and the road and increase performance at high speeds and on uneven and rough terrains. The recent removable pneumatic bicycle tire contributed to the acceptance and enhanced safety operation of bicycle. Over the years, with bicycles becoming more advanced and efficient, advanced bicycle tires have been developed to improve riding performance and capability. Over the several years manufacturers were keen on reducing the bicycle’s body weight and enhancing strength, so it may travel at a desirable speeds.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13184

Collectively, the front and rear bicycle tires in a cycle play a vital role in controlling the bike on uneven tracks; hence enhancing the riding experience to a whole new level. Bicycle tire expertise and design has come a long way in recent years, mainly owing to development transfer from the world of racing, wherein bicycles and their riders are subjected to extreme conditions. Consequently, today’s off-road and road riders gain a lot from highly sophisticated rear and front bicycle tires, which offer high traction on road and remarkable levels of comfort for the rider. Recent research and devolvement in the tires market has produced high quality and puncture resistant tires, which are favorable among consumers. Tubeless tire technology has enabled consumers to use tires for a specific period of time even after being punctured; hence enabling them to reach a service station comfortably and more importantly, in time.

Bicycle Tires Market: Dynamics

The bicycle tires market possesses a lot of potential for growth in the research and development division. Also, the market for bicycle tires has increased due to development in the overall bicycle market, as consumers are more attracted towards safety and riding comfort. In a bicycle, tires are the most important component and the replacement rate of the tires is high, owing to the high rate of friction between the tire and road. The aftermarket for replacement and services is projected to remain healthy over the forecast period as consumers will try to keep their bikes up to the mark. Moreover, in developed nations, the ability to ride at faster speeds with comfort is estimated to drive growth of the bicycle tires market in the near future. Furthermore, growth in racing and adventure sports, such as dirt biking and off-road riding will fuel growth of the overall bicycle tires market in the coming future. Events, such as the Tour de France, Olympics and other bicycle professional races will propel growth in the bicycle tires market and force manufacturers to come up with new product and goods, which are more capable for ideal riding.

The market for bicycle tires is predicted to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period. Availability of various kinds of tires for special and regular applications is expected to boost growth of the overall bicycle tires market in the near future.

Request For TOC Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13184

Bicycle Tires Market: Segmentation

The bicycle tires market can be segmented by product type, tire width, tire size, sales channel and bicycle type.

By product type, the bicycle tires market can be segmented as:

Tubed Tire

Tubeless Tire

Solid Tire

By tire width, the bicycle tires market can be segmented as:

18mm – 32mm

32mm – 52mm

Above 52mm

By tire size, the bicycle tires market can be segmented as:

Up to 12 Inch

12 Inch – 22 Inch

Above 22 Inch

By sales channel, the bicycle tires market can be segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Bicycle Tire Aftermarket

By bicycle type, the bicycle tires market can be segmented as:

Sports

Mountain

Road

Others (child bicycles, wheelchair)

Bicycle Tires Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe have a high standard of living with luxurious lifestyles and high disposable incomes, this has led to growth in the application of bicycles in day to day transportation and thus, the market for bicycle tires is expected to grow in these respective regions during the forecast period. People have developed a liking towards a comfortable and smooth riding experience, thus the bicycle tires market is expected see rapid growth in all developed and developing countries in the future. Emerging economies in the APEJ region, especially China and India, will play an important role in the growth of the bicycle tires market in the coming future. It expected that Asian countries will start promoting the use of bicycles as a basic mode of transport, due to heavy pollution and traffic congestion caused by the increasing number of automobiles. Furthermore, new technologies and inventions in bicycle tires will foster growth in the global market.

Request to Pre Book This Premium Report From Here @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/checkout?rep_id=13184&licType=S

Bicycle Tires Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global bicycle tires market are:

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd. (Cheng Shin Tire)

Continental

Fyxation Bicycle Co.

Hutchinson

Kenda Tires

MICHELIN

Suomi Tyres

Schwalbe

Panaracer Corporation

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors, along with market attractiveness within the segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and various geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]