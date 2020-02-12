Big Data Market Study 2018 to 2025:IBM, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, SAP, Amazon Web Services, SAS, Dell, Teradata, Accenture, Splunk, Cloudera, Fujitsu Global and Hortonworks

This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the Global Big Data Market along with revenue and growth forecasts for the period from 2017 to 2026. The research document studies the market extent, market size, share, industry trends, key sections, opportunities, key drivers, and analyzed while developing the market growth models.

According to Research for Markets, the Global Big Data Market is accounted for $31.93 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $156.72 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. Increase in number of mobile devices & apps, the growth of the healthcare industry and big data solutions enhancing organizational return on investment are some of the factors influencing the market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness of benefits of big data solutions & services as well as privacy & security concerns in big data are hindering the market.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

IBM

Oracle

Microsoft

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

SAP

Amazon Web Services

SAS

Dell

Teradata

Splunk

Cloudera

Google

Accenture

Fujitsu Global

Hortonworks

Palantir Technologies

Guavus

Hitachi

Hitachi

Actian Corporation

Get Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/big-data-global-market-293945

Big data not only refers to the data itself but also a set of technologies that capture, store, manage and analyze large and variable collections of data, to solve complex problems. Big data solutions enable organizations to effectively manage large data volumes thereby reducing cost. It is initially emerged as a term to describe datasets whose size is beyond the ability of usual databases to capture, store, manage and analyze.

Amongst type, unstructured data segment held considerable market growth during the forecast period as there is rising amount of unstructured data organizations are adopting more big data solutions to explore and handle unstructured data. By geography, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to high adoption of analytics across countries of North America. In addition, Asia pacific registered for highest growth rate due to growing amount of data generation as well as high penetration of internet across the region.

Deployment Models Covered:

On-Demand

On-Premises

Types Covered:

Semi-Structured Data

Unstructured Data

Structured Data

Component Covered:

Services

Software

End users Covered:

Academia and Research

IT and Telecommunication

Transportation

Energy and Utility

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Other End Users

Browse Complete Report at: https://www.researchformarkets.com/reports/big-data-global-market-293945

Major Table of Contents: Big Data Market

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Report Methodology

Part 3. Market Overview

Part 4. Competitive Landscape

Part 5. Segmentation by Type

Part 6. Segmentation by Application

Part 7. Regional Perspectives

Part 8. Company Profiles

Part 9. Market Forecast

Part 10. Industry Value Chain

Part 11. Market Drivers

Place a Purchase Order for Big Data market @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/big-data-global-market-293945

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Available Customizations

With the given market data, Research for Markets offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Core Banking Software market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Our purpose is to serve you, the most customized in-depth Market access data. Our plethora of titles made us one of the most searched market research library across the globe. We work with the most esteemed Publishers around the globe who caters vast industries. We are quick and fragile, when it comes to your various queries, and we ensure our team caters your needs to the best of our abilities, we promise to stay by your side for both pre and post sales servicing, as we believe in long everlasting symbiotic relationship.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]