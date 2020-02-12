Binary Drivers Market Drivers, Technology Growth and Opportunities 2018 – 2028

Integrating binary drivers into an Operating System (OS) enables operators to use the corresponding hardware devices. Binary drivers mediate the communication between a specific device and the corresponding operating system kernels. These binary drivers are marketed either by the hardware supplier or the operating system developer. Typically, hardware manufacturers and suppliers offer binary drivers for the most popular operating systems in the market.

Binary Drivers: Market Dynamics

The increasing adoption of automation-enabling software drivers for industrial and commercial computing devices is expected to be the primary factor driving the growth of the global binary drivers market. Developers offer reverse engineering services that enable automation of binary driver porting and development of replacement binary drivers with minimized security vulnerabilities and bugs. This factor is also expected to drive the global binary drivers market during the forecast period. Availability of closed source binary drivers is another factor that is expected to facilitate the growth of the global binary drivers market during the forecast period.

However, developers offer binary drivers that are functional only for one or two Operating Systems. This restricts the range of binary driver device support on other operating systems. The restricted device support of binary drivers results in low market visibility of newer operating systems. Such factors are anticipated to challenge the overall growth of the global binary drivers market. Faulty binary drivers having coded bugs is another factor that is anticipated to challenge the overall adoption rate of the global binary drivers market. Operating systems must support a vast range of hardware for them to be viable and widely adopted, and developing binary drivers for other operating system platforms is not considered to be profitable due to the heavy development expenditure. The high development costs incurred by binary drivers are estimated to restrict the growth of the global binary drivers market during the forecast period.

Binary Drivers: Market Segmentation

With regards to the type, the global binary drivers market can be segmented into the following,

Database Binary Drivers

Executable Binary Drivers

Application Data Binary Drivers

Media Binary Drivers

Configuration Binary Drivers

Document Drivers

Library Drivers

Encryption and Compression Binary Drivers

Currently, media binary drivers hold the largest market share of the global binary drivers market.

With regards to the device class, the global binary drivers market can be segmented into the following,

Character Devices

Block Devices

Network Interfaces

Binary Drivers: Regional Market Outlook

The binary drivers market in Southeast Asia and others of Asia Pacific region is estimated to register the most attractive growth rate in the global binary drivers market. The ever-rising demand for efficient, bug-free operating system binary drivers in various industrial verticals in developing economies, such as India, is anticipated to enable the Southeast Asia and others of Asia Pacific region register a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

The binary drivers market in North America region holds the largest market share of the global binary drivers market, due to the high presence of software solution providers in the region, especially in the Unites States. However, the Western European binary drivers market is estimated to hold the largest market share of the global binary drivers market by the end of the forecast period. Replacement and reverse engineering services offered by binary driver programmers to minimize the marketing of faulty, bug-infused driver files is expected to drive the binary drivers market across all the regions.

Binary Drivers: Key Market Players

The key players in the global binary drivers market include Intel Corporation; Logitech; Microsoft; and NVIDIA Corporation, among other market players. Microsoft Corporation and Intel Corporation are estimated to hold the largest market share of the global binary drivers market during the forecast period.