Bipolar Disorder (BPD) Market – Increase in Awareness about Diagnosis and Treatment of Bipolar Disorder and Unmet Needs in the Treatment of the Disorder are the Driver For the Growth of the Market

Bipolar disorder, commonly known as manic depression, is a type of mental illness which is characterized by mood swings. Mood episodes are of two types: manic and depressive episodes. The changes in the mental state bring out sudden high or low moods in a person. An individual suffering from bipolar disorder can be happy, joyful, and energized at a particular moment and can also be sad, hopeless, and sluggish at the next moment. This mental illness is termed as bipolar disorder due to these different moods or two poles of mood. Through many research activities, it is observed that certain genes are responsible for the development of bipolar disorder. Individuals with a family history of bipolar disorder are most likely to develop the illness. These kind of mood episodes can hamper the image of an individual at a school or at a job or even in the society.

Increase in awareness about diagnosis and treatment of bipolar disorder and unmet needs in the treatment of the disorder are the major drivers for the growth of the market. Increasing acceptance of society regarding mental illness is encouraging individuals to get treated. In addition, growth in technological advancement in identifying genetic disorders and increase in treatment options for genetic disorders are major drivers of the market growth. Government initiatives such as launch of Bipolar Disorder Phenome Database, funded by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), provide complete information regarding signs and symptoms of the illness. This factor has further contributed to the growth of the market. However, factors such as stringent regulatory frameworks, side effects of anticonvulsants, and limited number of approved anticonvulsants hamper the growth of the market.

The global bipolar disorder market is segmented based on types of bipolar disorder, drug class, mechanism of action, and geography. Based on types of bipolar disorder, the market is classified into bipolar I disorder, which is mania or mixed episode; bipolar II disorder, which is hypomania and depression; and cyclothymia, which is hypomania and mild depression. According to drug class, the market is segmented into mood stabilizers, anticonvulsants, antipsychotics, antidepressants, and anti-anxiety drugs. In terms of mechanism of action, the market is segmented into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants, monoamine oxidase inhibitors, benzodiazepines, beta blockers, and others.

