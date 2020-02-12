Captive Power Generation Market is projected to rise at moderate rate in the future

Captive power generation is the power generation unit that has been set up by an industry or individual for its personal consumption. This might comprise a power generation unit or plant set up by a cooperative society or an association of people for the generation of power mainly for the use of its members. The industrial sector is one of the leading consumers of power and is also expected to contribute extensively to the revenue of the global captive power generation market. Based on captive generation equipment, the market can be segmented into transformers, electricity precipitators, heating ventilation air conditioning, heat exchanger, generator, turbine, and boiler among others. Based on technology it can be categorized into diesel, gas, coal, and renewable.

This market study is an assessment of the growth scenarios and chronological tract of the global captive power generation market. It deals with the valuation of the facets that have been projected to influence the expansion of the market both destructively and positively. Further, the significant trends have also been indicated in the publication. The market study further presents an extensive outlook on the seller background of the market referring to Porter’s five forces analysis. The research report also deals with the R&D accomplishments, mergers, acquisitions, and essentials on certifications and partnerships. The report analyses the tactics related to shares, profile-raising, and product series of the key companies in the global captive power generation market.

Global Captive Power Generation Market: Key Trends

The prime forces of the global captive power generation market are burgeoning demand for power coupled with the prevalence of cross-subsidy charge in the cost of generation of per unit of power. Mounting demand across the globe along with growing urbanization and industrialization and an incessantly rising world population is expected to boost the adoption of captive power generation. In the near future, the global captive power generation market is expected to grow at a steady and moderate rate. It has been anticipated that the market will be mainly driven by the growing demand for power and the sky rocketing costs of electricity. The demand for captive power generation is expected to intensify over the next couple of years due to the existence of the element of cross subsidy in power tariff and rise in per unit cost of power generation.

The market is also likely to be bolstered by the need for reliable and quality power couple with decrease in wastes and enhancement of fuel flexibility. The industries have been compelled to adopt captive power generation and set up their plants in order to meet their power needs and not depend on the electric grid for power supply. Rising investment in renewable resources will possibly give an opportunity to market players to capitalize on. The growth of the market is also likely to be augmented by the symbiotic relation of the manufacturing processes with the power generation technologies.

Global Captive Power Generation Market: Regional Analysis

At Present, Asia Pacific holds the leading share in the global captive power generation market and is expected to grow steadily over the coming years. The key country contributing to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific is India due to non-availability, non-reliability, and poor quality of power resources.

Global Captive Power Generation Market: Vendor Landscape

The leading players in the market are Vedanta Resources, Ultratech Cement Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., Hindalco, and Essar Energy.