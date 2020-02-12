Car GPS Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

Global Car GPS Market Research Report 2019

Global Car GPS Market Forecast to 2025

Car GPS is a space-based navigation system that installed on the vehicle to provide location and time information. At present, most car GPS products have positioning and navigation functions. GPS enables automatic vehicle location and in-vehicle navigation systems that are widely used throughout the world today. By combining GPS position technology with systems that can display geographic information or with systems that can automatically transmit data to display screens or computers, a new dimension in surface transportation is realized.

The global sales of the Car GPS in 2015 reach over 6029.2 (10 K Unit); the gross margin is around 29.66% during the last five years.

At present, there are mass of manufacturers in the market. Leading five companies in the market occupies about 69% of the market shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Bosch, Denso, Pioneer, Alpine and Aisin.

To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, Car GPS market will be a market of fierce competition.

The global Car GPS market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Car GPS volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Car GPS market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Denso

Pioneer

Alpine

Aisin

TomTom

Kenwood

Sony

Clarion

Garmin

Panasonic

Hangsheng

Coagent

Kaiyue Group

Skypine

Roadrover

FlyAudio

Freeway

Evervictory

ADAYO

Soling

Desay

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Positioning System

Navigation System

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Car GPS Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Car GPS

1.2 Car GPS Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Car GPS Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Positioning System

1.2.3 Navigation System

1.3 Car GPS Segment by Application

1.3.1 Car GPS Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.3 Global Car GPS Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Car GPS Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Car GPS Market Size

1.4.1 Global Car GPS Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Car GPS Production (2014-2025)

11 Global Car GPS Market Forecast

11.1 Global Car GPS Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Car GPS Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Car GPS Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Car GPS Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Car GPS Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Car GPS Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Car GPS Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Car GPS Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Car GPS Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Car GPS Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Car GPS Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Car GPS Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Car GPS Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Car GPS Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Car GPS Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Car GPS Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Continued…………………….

