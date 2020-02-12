Carnallite Market Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2022

Carnallite is defined as an evaporite mineral, which is a hydrated potassium magnesium chloride. Its chemical formula is KMgCl3·6(H2O). It is found in various colors such as yellow, white, red, and blue. It can also be colorless. The carnallite crystal has a corner- and face-sharing structure, which is a network of KCl6 in octahedral manner, with two-thirds of them having sharing faces. Carnallite is an uncommon double chloride mineral that only forms under specific environmental conditions in an evaporating sea or sedimentary basin.

It can also be produced by grinding a combination of hydrated magnesium chloride and potassium chloride. It is usually massive to fibrous with rare pseudo hexagonal orthorhombic crystals. The mineral is deliquescent, that is, it absorbs moisture from the surrounding air, and specimens must be stored in an airtight container. It occurs with a sequence of potassium and magnesium evaporite minerals such as sylvite, kainite, picromerite, polyhalite, and kieserite. Carnallite is found in saline marine deposits. Carnallite minerals are mineral sediments known as evaporates, which are concentrated through the evaporation of seawater. Carnallite is bitter in taste. The potassium that carnallite contains fuses easily within a flame and creates a violet-colored flame.

