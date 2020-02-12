Cloud Analytics Market by Key Driver, Application, Challenges and Opportunities 2025

Cloud analytics is progressively becoming very significant for numerous business organizations working in a large gamut of industries. As compared to on-premises Business Intelligence (BI) solutions, cloud-based analytics is growing at a higher pace. The emergence of big data and easy installation features of cloud analytics services are some of the important drivers of the growth of the cloud-based analytics market. To enhance customer experience by analyzing the huge amount of data flowing through various platforms such as social media, television, and connected devices, business organizations are looking for solutions that will provide them real-time analysis of this unstructured data. Cloud-based analytics provides high-end analysis of the data stored on cloud via various deployment models,The cloud analytics market is basically segmented on the basis of solutions, deployment models, organization size, verticals, and regions.

The adoption rate of cloud analytics across all industries is constantly driving the demand for the cloud analytics market. Furthermore, due to the emergence of big data the cloud analytics market has been experiencing high revenue generation in the North American, European, and Asia-Pacific regions. However, the growing security concerns about the data stored in cloud are acting as a hindrance for the growth of this market.

In 2018, the global Cloud Analytics market size was 57400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 100300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Teradata Corporation

Google Incorporation

Hewlett-Packard

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software

Microstrategy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Community Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-Sized Business

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.