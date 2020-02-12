Cloud Database Market 2026: Amazon Web Services, IBM, Google, Alibaba Group, Oracle, SAP, CSC, Dell, Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMware, Rackspace, Salesforce, Tencent, Teradata and CenturyLink

According to Research for Industry, the Cloud Database Market provides important statistics and beneficial for strategists and industry players to plan their future business strategies data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, limits and advancements.

The Global Cloud database Market is accounted for $ 6.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 495.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 62.9% during the forecast period.

Database services can be provided on premises. It is used to store and manage different forms of information generated by a company. Database is appropriate for organizations that require instant access to database services low cost, low safeguarding and easy scalability options. On-demand services are known as cloud-based databases, which is gaining recognition among several organizations. Service providers offer end to end solutions, which help organizations focus on their core business areas.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Amazon Web Services

IBM

Google

Alibaba Group

Oracle

SAP

CSC

Dell

Cisco

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

VMware

Rackspace

Salesforce

Tencent

Teradata

CenturyLink

Couchbase

Cassandra

Citrix Systems Japan R&D

Some of the key factors responsible for the market growth include easily deployable, value proposition and scalability and elasticity. However Disaster Recovery and Security are some issues restricting the market growth.

By software, Database Encryption segment accounted for the largest market share in the global Cloud database market due to accomplish the safety measures and significance of the database

By geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising concentration of large-scale, medium and small ventures for the rationale of better effectiveness and efficiency via venture in technology.

Deployment Models Covered:

Database as a service (DBaaS)

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

Platform as a service (PaaS)

Service Models Covered:

Virtual Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Businesses

Services Covered:

System and Network Integration

Deployment and Maintenance

Training and Consulting Services

Databases Covered:

Structured Query Language (SQL)

Not only Structured Query Language (NoSQL)

Software Covered:

Backup and Recovery

Database Application Builder

Data Scaling and Replication

Database Encryption

Other Software’s

End User Covered:

Government

Professional Services

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Academic

Hospitality

Telecommunication

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Other End User

Major Table of Contents: Cloud Database Market

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Market, By Offering

7 Market, By Type

6 Market, By Technology

8 Market, By Application

9 Market, By End-User

10 Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

Target Audience of the Global Cloud Database in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, Research for Markets offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Core Banking Software market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

