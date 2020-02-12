Cloud Storage Market 2026: Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, VMWare, Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, AT&T, Dropbox, Fujitsu Global and Rackspace

According to Research for Markets it’s published a new industry research that focuses on Cloud Storage Market and delivers in-depth market analysis and future prospects of ICT Industry. The global market research study relies upon a combination of primary as well as secondary research. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

The Global Cloud Storage Market is accounted for $34.60 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $207.05 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period.

Cloud storage allows enterprises to store information on remote servers that can be accessed through internet. These remote servers are maintained, operated and managed by cloud storage facility providers. It is mostly a virtual mode of data storage. The data stored on cloud can be accessed and shared across strategy through internet.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Amazon Web Services

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

VMWare

Dell EMC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HP

AT&T

Dropbox

Fujitsu Global

Rackspace

Alphabet

Box

Rising need for enterprise mobility to improve the efficiency, enhance in cloud adoption across organizations, significant increase in IoT and increasing demand for managed services are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, factors such as lack of network bandwidth and privacy and security concerns regarding cloud storage are hindering the market growth.

Based on End User, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period due to highly secured data storage and generation of large data volumes. This can access improved security description through the security tools that attend the cloud storage solutions and services. By geography, North America is held the largest share during the forecast period. North America is a developed market in terms of cloud implementation, due to advanced Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, various factors, presence of a large number of enterprises, such as standards, regulations, and the availability of proficient technical expertise.

Deployments Covered:

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Organization Sizes Covered:

Small and Medium Business

Large Enterprises

Types Covered:

Service

Solution

End Users Covered:

IT and Telecommunications

Research and Education

Entertainment and Media

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Public Sector

Energy and Utilities

Consumer Goods and Retail

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Travel & Hospitality

Other End Users

Major Table of Contents: Cloud Storage Market

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Market, By Offering

7 Market, By Type

6 Market, By Technology

8 Market, By Application

9 Market, By End-User

10 Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

