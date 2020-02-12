CNG Dispenser Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

CNG dispenser is a type of fuel dispenser at a filling station that is used to pump CNG into vehicles.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest CNG dispenser market during the forecast period. Countries such as China and India have an increasing number of natural gas vehicles, with an increasing number of refueling stations. Moreover, countries such as Australia, Japan, and South Korea have a considerable number of natural gas vehicles, which are expected to drive the CNG dispenser market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

The global CNG Dispenser market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on CNG Dispenser volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CNG Dispenser market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bennett

Censtar

Compac

FTI International

Kraus

Lanfeng

Sanki

Scheidt & Bachmann

Tulsa Gas Technologies

Tatsuno

Dover

Parker

Fortive

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fast fill

Time fill

Segment by Application

Company owned & company run

Company owned & dealer run

Dealer owned & dealer run

