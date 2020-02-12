Coated Endotracheal Tubes Market: Analysis and Research Report by Experts 2026

Endotracheal tube is used to provide artificial airway. These tubes are commonly known as ET or ETT tube. Endotracheal means through the trachea. Endotracheal intubation involves insertion of ET tubes into windpipe through the mouth or nose. Nasal route is less frequently used compared to oral route for intubation. Endotracheal intubation is a medical procedure performed to mechanically ventilate a patient suffering from brain injury to keep airway open. The cuff is an important part present outside the endotracheal tube. Various sizes of ET tubes are available in the market based on personal anatomy and surgery type.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/coated-endotracheal-tubes-market.html

The two primary causes of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) are microaspiration and biofilm formation. Non-coated endotracheal tubes are more prone to cause ventilator-associated pneumonia. Coated endotracheal tube is a new and emerging trend in the global endotracheal tubes market, as it reduces bacterial adhesion and biofilm formation on endotracheal tube surface. Coated endotracheal tube has a coating of a drug and materials such as heparin, silver, chlohexidine, and rifamicin with broad spectrum of antimicrobial activity. Clinical studies have shown reduction in cases of ventilator-associated pneumonia when uncoated endotracheal tube was replaced by coated endotracheal tube. Hence, increase in incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia, awareness about technologically advanced endotracheal tube, and developments in the field of nanobiotechnology and drug design are the key factors projected to drive the global coated endotracheal tubes market.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=49899

Risks associated with manufacturing defects or intubation such as bleeding and higher cost of coated endotracheal tube than non-coated endotracheal tube are anticipated to negatively impact the global coated endotracheal tubes market. Innovations in ETT design are focusing on various parameters such as ETT cuff material, shape, cuff pressure, and volume, and addition of nano-pressure devices for effective sealing. These factors are expected to propel the global coated endotracheal tubes market in the near future.

The global coated endotracheal tubes market can be segmented based on application, intubation, end-user, and region. In terms of intubation, the market can be bifurcated into oral and nasal. Mouth is the most preferred route for intubation of endotracheal tube, as oral endotracheal intubation is easier to perform and less painful. Hence, oral is likely to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. However, advancement in the field of polymer science and increase in knowledge about antimicrobial activity of metals are projected to propel the nasal segment from 2018 to 2026.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=49899

Based on application, the global coated endotracheal tubes market can be classified into anesthesia, lung or mouth cancer, congenital respiratory disorder, brain injury, and others. Anesthesia is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period as to supplement patient with anesthetic gases or drugs endotracheal tubes are mostly preferred hence propelling the growth of the segment.

In terms of end user, the global coated endotracheal tubes market can be divided into clinics, hospital, ambulatory surgical center, and others. Hospitals purchase endotracheal tubes from key players in bulk. Hence, hospitals is one of the major segments of the global coated endotracheal tubes market. Emergence and shift toward specialized healthcare center are expected to augment the ambulatory surgical centers segment during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global coated endotracheal tubes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the leading markets for coated endotracheal tubes due to presence of several high-income countries with strong health care infrastructure. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global coated endotracheal tubes market during the forecast period, as large number of cases of cardiac and respiratory arrest are reported every year.

Key players operating in the global coated endotracheal tubes market are C. R. Bard, Inc., BACTIGUARD, Enox Biopharma, Inc., Innovative Surface Technologies, Inc., N8 Medical, LLC, Sharklet Technologies, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, and Teleflex Incorporated.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com