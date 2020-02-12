Cold Storage Construction Market Sales Volume Forecast by Application 2018-2025

The food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share of the global cold storage construction market in 2015. Globally, the food & beverages segment is witnessing high demand due to economic growth and urbanization, along with sophisticated marketing channels which have led to significant changes in usage patterns.

In 2018, the global Cold Storage Construction market size was 8970 million US$ and it is expected to reach 17900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cold Storage Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Storage Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Preferred Freezer Services

Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC

Americold Logistics, LLC

Burris Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.

Swire Cold Storage Ltd.

Hansen Cold Storage Construction

Primus Builders, Inc.

A M King

Tippman Group

Market analysis by product type

Production Stores

Bulk Stores

Ports

Others

Market analysis by market

Food & Beverages

Medical Products

Chemicals

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cold Storage Construction are as follows:

History Year: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.