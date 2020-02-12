Cold Storage Construction Market Sales Volume Forecast by Application 2018-2025
The food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share of the global cold storage construction market in 2015. Globally, the food & beverages segment is witnessing high demand due to economic growth and urbanization, along with sophisticated marketing channels which have led to significant changes in usage patterns.
In 2018, the global Cold Storage Construction market size was 8970 million US$ and it is expected to reach 17900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cold Storage Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Storage Construction development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Preferred Freezer Services
Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC
Americold Logistics, LLC
Burris Logistics
Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.
Swire Cold Storage Ltd.
Hansen Cold Storage Construction
Primus Builders, Inc.
A M King
Tippman Group
Market analysis by product type
Production Stores
Bulk Stores
Ports
Others
Market analysis by market
Food & Beverages
Medical Products
Chemicals
Others
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cold Storage Construction are as follows:
History Year: 2018-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.