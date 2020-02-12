Connected Medical Devices Security -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Connected Medical Devices Security Industry

Description

This report focuses on the global Connected Medical Devices Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Medical Devices Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

UL LLC (US)

Whitescope (US)

Battelle (US)

Coalfire Systems (US)

Drager Medical GmbH (Germany)

Extreme Networks (US)

Synopsys (US)

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Network Components

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Connected Medical Devices Security are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Connected Medical Devices Security Market Size

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 UL LLC (US)

12.1.1 UL LLC (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Connected Medical Devices Security Introduction

12.1.4 UL LLC (US) Revenue in Connected Medical Devices Security Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 UL LLC (US) Recent Development

12.2 Whitescope (US)

12.2.1 Whitescope (US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Connected Medical Devices Security Introduction

12.2.4 Whitescope (US) Revenue in Connected Medical Devices Security Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Whitescope (US) Recent Development

12.3 Battelle (US)

12.3.1 Battelle (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Connected Medical Devices Security Introduction

12.3.4 Battelle (US) Revenue in Connected Medical Devices Security Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Battelle (US) Recent Development

12.4 Coalfire Systems (US)

12.4.1 Coalfire Systems (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Connected Medical Devices Security Introduction

12.4.4 Coalfire Systems (US) Revenue in Connected Medical Devices Security Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Coalfire Systems (US) Recent Development

12.5 Drager Medical GmbH (Germany)

12.5.1 Drager Medical GmbH (Germany) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Connected Medical Devices Security Introduction

12.5.4 Drager Medical GmbH (Germany) Revenue in Connected Medical Devices Security Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Drager Medical GmbH (Germany) Recent Development

12.6 Extreme Networks (US)

12.6.1 Extreme Networks (US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Connected Medical Devices Security Introduction

12.6.4 Extreme Networks (US) Revenue in Connected Medical Devices Security Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Extreme Networks (US) Recent Development

12.7 Synopsys (US)

12.7.1 Synopsys (US) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Connected Medical Devices Security Introduction

12.7.4 Synopsys (US) Revenue in Connected Medical Devices Security Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Synopsys (US) Recent Development

Continued…

