Construction Toys Market – Rising Popularity Driven Demands

The vast inroad made by digital technologies has caused a marked slump in demand for physical toys for kids in recent years. However, construction toys have weathered the storm with their substantial demand sustained by a range of cognitive, developmental, and social benefits for children of all ages. Parents and teachers in search for an appropriate environment to foster creativity, promote problem-solving, develop collaborative skills, and build spatial relationships demand these toys.

Construction toys have also been associated with improving hand-eye coordination and dexterity among children. Furthermore, construction toys in various countries have been deemed as a precursor to academic learning in later years, favorably impacting the development of mathematical and scientific concepts.

Older kids are gradually recognizing the significance of these construction toys for boosting a life-long learning. The advent of an array of age-appropriate and stimulating materials to keep end-users engaged is a key trend accentuating the market.

The global construction toys market report offers a detailed assessment of notable drivers and restraining factors, prominent trends, and competitive landscape. It provides an insight into the share and size of various product segments and material types across different age-groups and the factors influencing their demand in various regional markets. The study offers a comparative analysis of the changing share of these segments by capturing year-over-year (YoY) growth statistics during the historical period of 2012–2017.

The demand for construction toys is mainly driven by their vast cognitive and intellectual benefits among kids of various age groups. Parents and teachers recognize the importance of these for fostering spatial and creative skills among pre-school kids.

In addition, the rising use of construction toys among adult kids for boosting their formal learning capabilities is a key factor accentuating the market. In recent years, a number of toy manufacturers have focused on bringing new shapes and design options that allow kids to create an array of innovative constructions. This is expected to open a number of exciting avenues for market players to capitalize on during the forecast period.