Contact Cement Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2027

Global Contact Cement Market: Introduction

Contact cement is a high strength contact adhesive formulated to provide an instant permanent bond between two matting surfaces. Contact cements are used for binding almost all substances including metal, wood, leather, ceramic, rubber, etc. They are also known as drying adhesives. Contact cement is made from elastic polymers such as latex, neoprene or modified chloroprene synthetic rubber, which are dissolved and suspended in volatile solvents such as toluene, hexane, acetone, etc. Contact cements are waterborne contact adhesives that provide strong and tough bonds with excellent hot-creep resistance.

Due to their strength and resistance towards heat and water they are widely used across various industries for diverse applications. Contact cement creates fast, flexible and permanent bonds that can be used for almost everything however, it is especially utilized for nonporous laminating flat mating surfaces. Contact cement is either solvent based or water based, water based is often being called green or solvent free cement due to no presence of VOCs.

Global Contact Cement Market: Dynamics

Instant bonding characteristic along with tough, permanent & high bond strength with resistance to heat, water, oil and chemicals are the driving factors for the growth of the contact cement market. Moreover, contact cement also has excellent resistance towards weather and moisture, which is another key driving factor for its application in the automotive and leather industries. Growing urbanization in the emerging countries is one of the prime driving factors for the growth of the contact cement market growth.

Solvent-based contact cement is preferred over water-based contact cement due to high strength and greater durability. However, solvent-based contact cement releases volatile organic compounds which are regulated by stringent environmental regulations, such as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which are likely to hamper the growth of the solvent-based contact cement market.

Water-based contact cement is used as an alternative for solvent-based contact cement, they provide higher bonding strength and can withstand higher temperature compared to solvent-based contact cement however, they have limited applications as they cannot be used for metal bonding and with materials subjected to continual heavy loads. Water-based contact cements are non-toxic and environmentally friendly hence expected to expand at a significant rate over the forecast period. Although water-based contact cements are more expensive compared to solvent based contact cement, they provide almost three times greater coverage than the solvent-based contact cement.

Rising environmental concern and technological advancement are expected to drive the demand for water-based contact cement in various end-use industries, such as automobile and footwear industries, among others thus, driving the growth of the global water-based contact cement market over the forecast period.

Global Contact Cement Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, the global contact cement market can be segmented as:

Solvent Based Contact Cement

Water Based Contact Cement

Based on end-use industry, the global contact cement market can be segmented as:

Packaging

Footwear

Building and Construction

Automotive

Wood & Furniture

Others

Global Contact Cement Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global contact cement market. Expansion of automotive and building & construction industries along with the increase in disposable income of middle-class families is one of the prime factors expected to drive the demand for contact cement over the forecast period. Favorable economic conditions and growing regional demand along with low labor cost and easy availability of raw material are expected to boost the contact cement market in India and China. North America and Europe contact cement market are projected to be followed by Asia Pacific, with increase in demand due to rise in construction and repair & maintenance activities. Stringent environment rules and regulations in North America and Europe is expected to drive the demand for water-based contact cement. Latin America and MEA contact cement market are expected to expand at relatively slower pace over the forecast period due to economic slowdown and volatile crude oil prices over the past few years.

Global Contact Cement Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global contact cement market are as follows: