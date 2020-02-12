Cutting Tools Market 2019 Global Analysis,Research,Review,Applications and Forecast to 2024

Cutting Tools Industry 2019

Description:-

In the context of machining, a cutting tool or cutter is any tool that is used to remove material from the workpiece by means of shear deformation. Cutting may be accomplished by single-point or multipoint tools. Single-point tools are used in turning, shaping, planing and similar operations, and remove material by means of one cutting edge. Milling and drilling tools are often multipoint tools. Grinding tools are also multipoint tools. Each grain of abrasive functions as a microscopic single-point cutting edge (although of high negative rake angle), and shears a tiny chip.

Scope of the Report:

In the Metal Cutting Tools market, Sandvik, Kennametal, Iscar, OSG respectively account for 3.88%, 1.62%, 1.24%, 1.06% market share in 2017, and the sum of the market share percentage held by the largest number of firms in this industry is less than 50%, which indicate that the Metal Cutting Tools industry is perfectly competitive and is considered low concentration. The reason is the manufacturing technology of Metal Cutting Tools is relatively more mature than some high-tech equipment.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Metal Cutting Tools in the regions of USA and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Metal Cutting Tools. Increasing of automotive fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Metal Cutting Tools will drive growth in China markets.

The worldwide market for Cutting Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 39200 million US$ in 2024, from 34000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Cutting Tools in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sandvik

Kennametal

Iscar

OSG

Mitsubishi

Kyocera

Sumitomo

Mapal

Nachi-Fujikoshi

LMT

ZCCCT

YG-1

Shanghai Tool

Korloy

Union Tool

Tiangong

Guhring

Harbin No.1 Tool

Tivoly

Ceratizit

Hitachi

Feidadrills

Chengdu Chengliang

BIG Kaiser

Addison

Hanjiang

EST Tools

Xiamen Golden Erge

AHNO

Sandhog

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cemented Carbide

High Speed Steel

Ceramics

Diamond

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Milling

Turning

Drilling

Grinding

Others

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cutting Tools Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Cemented Carbide

1.2.2 High Speed Steel

1.2.3 Ceramics

1.2.4 Diamond

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Milling

1.3.2 Turning

1.3.3 Drilling

1.3.4 Grinding

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Sandvik

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cutting Tools Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Sandvik Cutting Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Kennametal

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cutting Tools Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Kennametal Cutting Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Iscar

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cutting Tools Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Iscar Cutting Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 OSG

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cutting Tools Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 OSG Cutting Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

