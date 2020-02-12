Data as a Service (DaaS) Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Share, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025
This report analyzes the data as a service (DaaS) market by deployment (public, private, hybrid), organization size (SME, LE), end user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, IT & telecom), pricing model (volume-based model, data type-based model), solution, professional services; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The data as a service (DaaS) market is projected to reach 12 billion by the end of 2023, at a CAGR of 39%.
The major players in data as a service (DaaS) market include:
- Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)? IBM Corporation (U.S.)? Facebook, Inc. (U.S.)? Fair Isaac Corporation (U.S.)? Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China)? Google Inc. (U.S.)? Oracle Corporation (U.S.)? Bloomberg Finance L.P. (U.S.)? Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.)? LinkedIn Corporation (U.S.)? Mastercard Advisors LLC (U.S.)? LexisNexis Corporation (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
The Middle East & Africa
Latin Countries
On the basis of deployment, the data as a service (DaaS) market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Public
? Private
? Hybrid
On the basis of organization size, the data as a service (DaaS) market has been categorized into the following segments:
- SME
? LE
On the basis of end user, the data as a service (DaaS) market has been categorized into the following segments:
- BFSI
? Healthcare
? Retail
? IT & Telecom
On the basis of pricing model, the data as a service (DaaS) market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Volume-Based Model
? Data Type-Based Model
On the basis of solution, the data as a service (DaaS) market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Disaster recovery and backup solution
? Test data management
? Data warehousing
? Data migration
? Others
On the basis of professional services, the data as a service (DaaS) market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Implementation & deployment
? Support & maintenance
? Consulting
Research Methodology
Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary2 Scope Of The Report 2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology 3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
…..
- Company Profiles14.1 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)14.1.1 Company Overview
14.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
14.1.3 Financial Updates
14.1.4 Key Developments
14.2 IBM Corporation (U.S.) 14.2.1 Company Overview
14.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
14.2.3 Financial Updates
14.2.4 Key Developments
14.3 Facebook, Inc. (U.S.) 14.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
14.3.3 Financial Updates
14.3.4 Key Developments
14.4 Fair Isaac Corporation (U.S.) 14.4.1 Company Overview
14.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
14.4.3 Financial Updates
14.4.4 Key Developments
14.5 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China) 14.5.1 Company Overview
14.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
14.5.3 Financial Updates
14.5.4 Key Developments
14.6 Google Inc. (U.S.) 14.6.1 Company Overview
14.6.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
14.6.3 Financial Updates
14.6.4 Key Developments
14.7 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) 14.7.1 Company Overview
14.7.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
14.7.3 Financial Updates
14.7.4 Key Developments
Continued…….
