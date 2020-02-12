Directional Drilling Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
Directional drilling is the practice of controlling the trajectory and deviation of the well during drilling operations, along a planned path to explore the oil from a targeted position in the typical geologic structural oilfields.
In terms of services, MWD & survey hold the largest market share in the directional drilling services market. In terms of applications, the market is dominated by onshore applications but offshore applications are expected to gain traction as well in the foreseeable future.
In 2018, the global Directional Drilling Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Directional Drilling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Directional Drilling Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Baker Hughes Incorporated
Halliburton Company
Schlumberger Limited
Weatherford International PLC.
National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
GE Oil & Gas
Nabors Industries Ltd.
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.
Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited
Gyrodata Incorporated
Scientific Drilling International
Leam Drilling Systems, LLC.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Logging While Drilling (LWD)
Measurement While Drilling (MWD) & survey
Rotary Steerable System (RSS)
Motors
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Directional Drilling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Directional Drilling Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Directional Drilling Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.