Directional Drilling Services Market Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

Directional drilling is the practice of controlling the trajectory and deviation of the well during drilling operations, along a planned path to explore the oil from a targeted position in the typical geologic structural oilfields.

In terms of services, MWD & survey hold the largest market share in the directional drilling services market. In terms of applications, the market is dominated by onshore applications but offshore applications are expected to gain traction as well in the foreseeable future.

In 2018, the global Directional Drilling Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Directional Drilling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Directional Drilling Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Halliburton Company

Schlumberger Limited

Weatherford International PLC.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

GE Oil & Gas

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited

Gyrodata Incorporated

Scientific Drilling International

Leam Drilling Systems, LLC.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Logging While Drilling (LWD)

Measurement While Drilling (MWD) & survey

Rotary Steerable System (RSS)

Motors

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Directional Drilling Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.