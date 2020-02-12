Embedded Analytics Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2025

The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, out of which, education and training services in the professional services segment is projected to witness the highest demand, due to the growing need of embedded analytics software solutions across organizations.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry is expected to hold the largest share of the embedded analytics market in 2017. The growth is fueled by the growing need to simplify the workload related to security and the increasing dependence on data generated from various Information Technology (IT) systems, used for financial transactions. The healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing need to store and manage data coming from various connected healthcare devices and health record systems, used across healthcare organizations.

In 2018, the global Embedded Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Embedded Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Embedded Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft Corporation

Opentext Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Tableau Software Inc.

BIRST, Inc.

Information Builders

Logi Analytics

Microstrategy Incorporated

Sisense, Inc.

Tibco Software

Qliktech International Ab

Yellowfin International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Managed services

Professional services

Consulting services

Education and training

Support and maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

IT

Marketing and sales

Production

Finance

Human resources (HR)

Others (product development and legal)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Embedded Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Embedded Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Embedded Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.