Enterprise Internet Reputation Management Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2016-2026

In this ever changing technological world internet and online connectivity has become an integral part of business organization across the globe. On one hand, internet connectivity has given business organization enormous opportunity to grow their business in every dimension, on other hand, it has also provided ease to customer and consumer to exchange information with business organization. Because of internet connectivity, online applications have become new marketing channels for enterprises but at the same time customers can also convey their dissatisfaction in no time that can portray bad image of the company. That’s why, enterprise internet reputation management is must for every business organization. Enterprise internet reputation management includes tracking of public opinion, analyzing them, and finally interpreting meaningful information out of it. Based on these interpretation and findings, it assist business organization to draft their online marketing campaign accordingly. Now-a-days, a person will find very few obstacles in damaging the online health of an organization via social media. Internet reputation management does online makeover for enterprises by trashing negative search result and promoting content and reviews.

Global Enterprise Internet Reputation Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

The rise of internet added various dynamics to business organizations but at the same time it has increased the business complexity. Internet and social media channel generate data of multiple gigabytes every day. So, to analyze this enormous amount of data that is in the form of video, images, reviews etc., and to focus on their core business areas, enterprises are now availing services of enterprise internet reputation management. Furthermore, need of digitized marketing campaign is also driving the growth of the market.

There are number of independent consultant and service providers are available for internet reputation management. Every consultant and service providers have different mix of offerings with complex pricing structure. Sometime it creates dilemma for business organizations to choose right mix of services considering the prices that give them best quality of service.

Global Enterprise Internet Reputation Management Market: Segmentation

Enterprise Internet Reputation Management Market can be segmented on the basis of social media channel, end-user, and region. The different types of social media channels include Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and others. On the basis of end-user, Enterprise Internet Reputation Management Market can be segmented into small business, mid-size enterprises, and large enterprises. Region wise, Enterprise Internet Reputation Management Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Reputation.com, SEO Image, WebpageFX, Digital Current, Netmark, FEI, and SEOValley are some of the key agencies operating in Enterprise Internet Reputation Management Market.

