Etanercept Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2026

Etanercept is an injectable drug prescribed for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as spondylitis and arthritis. Tumor necrosis factor (TNF alpha) is a protein manufactured during inflammation, the body’s response to injury. TNF alpha protein stimulates inflammation and related signs such as tenderness and swelling. Etanercept is a man-made protein that binds TNF cascade and prevents the TNF alpha from stimulating inflammatory factors. In November 1998, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved etanercept. Research findings suggest that problems related to blood, immune system, seizures, and heart failure are some of the side effects associated with the usage of etanercept. However, these side effects vary from person to person.

Lifestyle diseases are those whose occurrence is based on the daily habits of people. Usually, these diseases occur due to unsuitable relationship between people and the environment. Some of the key elements adding to list of lifestyle diseases. According to a report published by the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization, India has incurred loss in billions of dollars in the past few years due to faulty diet and unhealthy habits. Lifestyle diseases are increasing globally and nearly one-third of the global population is likely to suffer from these in the near future. Obesity also includes patients with inflammatory arthritis. According to the same report, around 62% of the global deaths during 2006–2011 resulted from non-communicable diseases, which accounted for 45% of premature deaths. It suggested that nearly 85% of deaths will occur in low and middle income countries such as India, Malaysia, Brazil, and China in the next few year due to increase in burden of nutritional deficiencies, perinatal conditions, poor material, and infectious diseases.

The global etanercept market is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in incidence of obesity, lifestyle disorders, accidents, and prevalence of spondylitis. Enbrel has witnessed significant demand compared to other therapeutic proteins. It is used in the treatment of auto-immune diseases such as juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and plaque. Rise in prevalence of these diseases is expected to propel the global etanercept market. Additionally, technological advancements and research and development activities could present new opportunities in the global etanercept market. However, rise in cost of overall treatment, lack of reimbursement policies in developing nations, and side effects associated with the treatment are anticipated to restrain the global market.

The global etanercept market can be segmented based on product and application. In terms of product, the market can be divided into Enbrel and Benepali. Based on application, the global etanercept market can be classified into ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), and others.

Geographically, the global etanercept market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. The region’s dominance of the global market is attributed to favorable reimbursement scenario, acceptance of advanced techniques, and technologically advanced health care system. Europe and Asia Pacific are the other major markets for etanercept. Presence of key players, increase in investments in research and development activities by major pharma players, and collaborations of pharma and biotech companies with research institutes drive the etanercept market in these regions.

Major players in the global etanercept market include Pfizer, Inc., Immunex Corporation, Celltrion, Inc., Novartis International AG, Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., and Cipla Limited.

