Evolving Industry Trends : Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0%, from 2017 to 2022
Report Highlights
The global light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market should reach $4.5 billion by 2022 from $1.5 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0%, from 2017 to 2022.
Report Includes:
An overview of the global light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
Detailed breakdown of the market by origin, by physical form, by type, by end-use industry, and by geography
Analyses of the market through market sizes, value chain, and revenue forecasts, along with current and future product trends
Examination of the competitive landscape and analysis of various competitive products
Profiles of major players in the industry
Report Scope
This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global LiDAR market by component, type, application and region. The report discusses the differentiation between LiDAR to derive specific market estimates. The report discusses a comparative study between conventional and emerging laser and the importance of the advances in LiDAR. The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the global LiDAR market. Patent analysis imparted in the report provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as by geography- namely for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global LiDAR market is segmented by type of LiDAR: airborne, terrestrial,
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Research Methodology
Intended Audience
Information Sources
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background
Market Definition and Evolution of LiDAR
Future Outlook and Expectations
Key Developments in the Field of LiDAR
Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders
Value Chain
Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Component
Introduction
Laser Scanners
GPS
Navigation
Other Components
Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Type
Introduction
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Airborne LiDAR
Terrestrial
Mobile
UAV
Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Application
Introduction
Drivers
Restraints
Continue…
