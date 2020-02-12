Explore Flow wrap packaging Market size, analysis, and forecast report by 2027

Flow wrap packaging market: Introduction

Flow wrapping is a process in which the products are wrapped in films or foil of any shape and size. Various products such as biscuits, chocolates, meat, dairy industries etc. are packed in flow wrap. The end- packaging is considered to be safe with minimum lateral movement. The flow wrap manufacturers are able to endow various shapes to the products such as rectangular, cylindrical, cubical etc. flow wrap packaging keeps the product’s aroma and freshness for a longer duration. Flow wrap packaging materials are recyclable and reusable, making it economical for the flow wrap packaging manufacturers. The flow wrap packaging allows the manufacturers to keep the product neatly and in place. Ease of use of the flow wrap packaging helps the manufacturers to reduce the labour cost and time. Flow wrap packaging finds its application in many industries such as pharmaceuticals, fruit and vegetables sector, dairy industries, household and personal care. The flow wrap packaging keeps the product hygienic which is more appealing to the consumers. Flow wrap packaging is a unique combination of functionality, value and appearance.

Flow wrap packaging market: Market dynamics

The flow wrap packaging market is consumer driven focusing on the sustainable packaging. Some of the factors which help in driving the sale of flow wrap packaging market are compact design, user friendly, high production speed etc. One of the main feature of flow wrap packaging that helps in driving the market is that it is consumer friendly with easy opening feature. Flow wrap packaging allows the consumer to handle the product conveniently. The key factors contributing towards the growth of flow wrap packaging market is the increasing demand of recyclable and reusable packaging materials. The important factor towards the increasing demand of flow wrap packaging is that they are resealable.

Flow wrap packaging helps to reduce the packaging size of the product reducing the transportation cost. Flow wrap packaging allows the manufacturers flexibility in operation to pack a wide range of products of various shapes and size. Another factor that is fuelling the flow wrap packaging market is that flow wrappers get the film firmly around the product minimizing the product shift and keeping the product in place. Manufacturers who are looking for reduction in transportation cost, flow wrap packaging helps in reduction in packaging size. The increase in demand of flow wrap packaging in food industry helps in driving the flow wrap packaging market. Another factor that is leading to the burgeoning demand of the flow wrap packaging market is that they are hygienic keeping the inside product fresh.

Flow wrap packaging market: Key players

Some of the key players identified across the globe in flow wrap packaging market are Bosch Packaging Technology, Quality Bags Inc., Pakmatic Company (PTY) LTD , Thorpe Packaging Limited, and Paramount Packaging Systems Limited.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

