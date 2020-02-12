Face Lifting Instrument Market – Detailed Quantitative Analysis of Current Market Trends & Opportunities

Face lifting instrument is a device that enhances skin health and boosts collagen production, firming skin and eliminating fine lines and wrinkles. Face lifting and toning instruments gently pulse and stimulate facial muscles, the muscles around nose, cheeks, lips, mouth, as well as eyes, which is a gentle stimulation that closely resembles a light facial massage. Face lifting instruments are gaining importance owing to rapid technological advancements and innovations in their development. Face lifting instruments are painless and safe, which help consumers erase wrinkles and fine lines, thereby firming their skin and defining their features. They increase cellular activity, improve muscle tone, tighten pores, and reduce puffiness.

Changing lifestyle and increase in workload are the major factors driving the need for face lifting instruments. Rise in work pressure in the private sector and increase in the adoption of facial care devices have significantly boosted the face lifting instrument market since last few years. Increase in demand for smart face lifting instruments is driving manufacturers to launch new product lines that are IoT (Internet of Things) enabled. However, rise in availability of counterfeit and low-quality products in the market is a key concern for manufactures of face lifting instruments, affecting their brand image and profitability in the market.

The global face lifting instrument market is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Increase in medical spa treatment and rise in use of home-use face lifting instruments are the key drivers of the market. Other major factors contributing to the growth of the face lifting instrument market include technological advancements in face lifting instruments, growing consciousness among people regarding physical appearance, increasing prevalence of skin-related disorders, and rising disposable income.

Advantages of using face lifting instruments include workability on energy-based solutions and non-invasiveness, boosting the adoption of these devices in hospitals and clinics for treating of stretch marks and wrinkles. The market for home-use face lifting instruments has been growing steadily across the world, particularly in Asia Pacific. Home-use devices often treat conditions at the skin surface, such as scars, wrinkles, pigmentation, and the treatment can be done on most parts of the face including nose, lips, eyes, etc. Additionally, rise in online sale of face lifting instruments is another major factor likely to propel the market during the forecast period. However, high prices of branded face lifting instruments and side-effects associated with the use of these instruments pose a key restraint to the growth of the market.

The global face lifting instrument market can be segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the market can be classified into normal sized face lifting instruments and mini sized face lifting instruments. Based on application, the global face lifting instrument market can be categorized into home use, beauty salon, rehabilitation center, hospital, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be segmented into online channel and offline channel.

Based on region, the global face lifting instrument market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Asia Pacific are estimated to be the major revenue generators of the global face lifting instrument market throughout the forecast period. Growing consciousness among people regarding physical appearance and rising awareness about healthy lifestyle conditions in countries such as India, China, and Japan are likely to propel the global face lifting instrument market in Asia Pacific in the near future.