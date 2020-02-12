Flea and Tick Product Market – The Opportunities and Areas to Work On

Fleas and ticks refer to both parasites and insects that are omnipresent in the environment, commonly affecting dogs and cats. Fleas can play a major role in diffusing parasites such as bacterial diseases and tapeworms and roundworms, which cause discomfort and illness to pets. Ticks are considered to be very harmful for pets, causing transmission of diseases such as Lyme disease.

Pets may bring ticks into the human environment, causing illness from a tick bite. Hence there is a growing need to control these pests. There are several repellents, insect killers, as well as growth inhibitors that are available commercially within the market to protect pets from flea and tick bites.

Increasing awareness of pet care to protect pets from the threat of parasite attacks and itching caused due to fleas and ticks has led to the rising demand for safe and effective healthcare products such as multi vitamin & amino acid supplements, flea and tick products, oral care etc. Consequently, the market for companion pets and animal medication has been witnessing lucrative growth prospects from the last decade. The availability of pet medication has led to the increase in cost of pet ownership, as consumers are demanding these products in order to keep their pets healthy.

The industry is characterized by high competition between all the stakeholders of the value chain. As pet owners are provided with several benefits, stakeholders are lowering product prices in order to remain competitive in the industry, thereby providing pet owners with high convenience and improved services. Awareness and repetitive habits of consumers relying on these pet products are expected to drive the demand for flea and tick products in the near future. Additionally, changing consumer attitude toward pets, and product availability through different channels are also major factors that have led to the rise in demand for flea and tick products.

The global flea and tick market is expected to show significant growth rate during the forecast period due to product availability through different retail channels. Additionally, treating pets as family members has also resulted in awareness about their proper health among the population which is expected to create huge opportunity for the flea and tick product market across the world during the forecast period.

The availability of pet medication has led to the increase in cost of pet ownership, as consumers are demanding these products in order to keep their pets healthy. In terms of type, pet medication can be classified into prescription and non-prescription medication. Nonprescription medication is also known as over-the-counter (OTC) drugs.