Flu Detection Device Market -Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, Rising Government Initiatives and Growing Consumer Awareness about Pandemic and Seasonal Epidemics are Driving the Market

Influenza, commonly known as flu, is a contagious respiratory ailment caused in humans by influenza virus A and influenza virus B. There are three types of influenza viruses, namely, A, B and C; of these, type A virus is the most virulent strain. Type A strains can infect humans as well as animals, while influenza type B viruses exclusively infect human. Type C viruses are less common and cause mild diseases in children. Influenza viruses are RNA viruses and have two large glycoproteins, namely hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA), which are targets for antibody detection devices. Flu usually spreads during seasonal epidemics, which brings about deaths of thousands of people every year and millions during pandemic outbreaks. According to a World Health Organization report, seasonal epidemics worldwide are responsible for 3-5 million cases of severe illness, leading to 250,000 to 500,000 deaths every year. Currently used Influenza detection devices are either class I devices or class II devices. Flu detection devices detect antigens using specific labeled antibody or they work on nucleic acid amplification principle. In the 20th century, three influenza pandemics were reported, each of these pandemic being brought on by new strains of viruses in humans. There are fifteen subtypes of influenza viruses, of which H1N1, H2N2, H3N2, H5N1, H7N7 and H1N2 strains outbreaks were reported by WHO. In April 2009, a new influenza strain called Influenza A/H1N1 or swine flu emerged that consolidated genes from human, pig and bird avian virus. The flu emerged in the U.S., Mexico, and several other nations.

Influenza is a contagious ailment and is easily communicable and thus, requires rapid and accurate diagnosis for infection control and patient management. Influenza is treated using three types of products namely, prevention products, treatment products and diagnostics products. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising government initiatives and growing consumer awareness about pandemic and seasonal epidemics are some of the driving factors of flu detector device market. Rising geriatric population and advancements in influenza diagnostics tests are factors supporting growth of the flu detector device market. However, high development cost of flu detection device is projected to restrain growth of flu detector device market in the near future.

The global flu detection device market is segmented on the basis of product type, disease indication, end users and region. On the basis of product type, the global flu detection device market can be further segmented into Rapid Influenza Detection Test (RIDT), Direct Fluorescence Antibody Tests (DSFA), Direct Fluorescence Antibody Test (DFA) and Point of Care Detection device. These flu detection device products fall under FDA’s Class I devices and Class II devices. Flu detection devices provide diagnosis on the basis of various techniques such as reverse transcription-PCR, ELISA, antibody binding, and electrospray ionization- mass spectrometry. On the basis of disease indication, flu detection device market is categorized into Influenza A, Influenza A/B and RSV virus detection. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialized clinics, diagnostic centers, research laboratories and contract research organizations.

Worldwide outbreak of seasonal and pandemic influenza ailments and emergence of novel influenza viruses is increasing risk to public health due to which, the rapid influenza detection test segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global flu detection device market. However, the FDA pointed out the poor performance of RIPD test during 2009 pandemic outbreak which is projected to restrain growth of this segment in flu detection device market to a certain extent. As per CDC estimations, around 60.8 million cases of H1N1 influenza were reported in the U.S. in 2009. Thus, on the basis of disease indication, Influenza A segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR over the forecast period.

