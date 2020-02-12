Folding Furniture Market 2019 Share, Current Trends, Opportunities, Growth Size & Forecasts 2024

Folding Furniture Industry 2019

Description:-

Folding furniture is usually a great option for small spaces. It takes very little space when not used and it becomes as functional and great as any other type of furniture.

Scope of the Report:

China constituted largest market share in terms of revenue in the overall foldable furniture market in 2016, followed by Europe. Growth in China and India is supplemented by rapid urbanization and need for efficient use of the available space.

The folding furniture market is segmented based on product type, application, and distribution channel. Among its key product types such as chairs, tables, sofas, beds, and other furniture, sofa is the most popular product type as it enhances the decor of the living room and accounts for around 35% of the total folding furniture revenue. The market for foldable beds would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to adoption of coliving trend in the US, and innovative bed designs such as murphy beds, wall beds which would fetch the demand in near future.

The folding furniture market is very fragmentation market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 15% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe. With increased focus on urbanization, the folding furniture market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years

The worldwide market for Folding Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 12700 million US$ in 2024, from 9060 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Folding Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ikea

Leggett & Platt

Dorel Industries

Hussey Seating

Lifetime Products

La-Z-Boy

KI

Haworth

Quanyou

Meco Corporation

BBMG Tiantan Furniture

Flexsteel Industries

RUKU Klappmöbel

Maxchief Europe

Sauder Woodworking

Qumei

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Chairs

Tables

Sofas

Beds

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Enquiry About Report @

