Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology Market, Incredible Possibilities and Industry Growth 2018-2025

This report studies the global Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Fully depleted silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) is a planar process technology that provides an ideal platform for the development of planner transistor architecture on a SOI substrate. FD-SOI helps in delivering low power, improved performance, and reduced silicon geometries. The FD-SOI technology is based on two innovations: an ultra-thin insulator layer known as buried oxide, which is placed at the top of the silicon base, and a thin layer of silicon, which is used for creating a transistor channel. Owing to this thin layer, the doping of the channel is removed. This means that the impurity atoms that lie in the semiconductor are completely removed, making it fully depleted.

The 28nm segment accounted for the major shares in this market due to its high performance and cost-effective platform. The segment comprises of various design blocks to support the various designs available for designers. Additionally, the 28-nm FD-SOI technology is used in designing low-power general-purpose applications processors which is also installed in the smartwatches and GPS applications.

Get free sample for more Professional & Technical industry insights at: https://www.qyresearchreports.com/sample/sample.php?rep_id=1867782&type=S

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market. The region comprises of major semiconductor fabless companies and collaboration between the companies has contributed to the growth factor. Additionally, the increasing demand for SoCs across industries has also attracted more investments towards FD-SOI technology.

In 2017, the global Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Globalfoundries

Samsung

STMicroelectronics

SOITEC

Dream Chip Technologies

Invecas

Verisilicon

Read report overview at: https://www.qyresearchreports.com/report/global-fully-depleted-silicon-on-insulator-fd-soi-technology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025.htm

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

12/10nm

14nm

22nm

28nm

Market segment by Application, split into

Electronic Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology Manufacturers

Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Fully Depleted Silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) Technology market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.