Gears Market Application, Segmentation, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2025
A gear or cogwheel is a rotating machine part having cut teeth, or cogs, which mesh with another toothed part to transmit torque.
As essential components for giant number of industry products, the gears industry is important for lots of downstream industries; and the market is also directly affected by downstream industries.
This report focuses on Gears volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gears market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Gears Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
- General Motors
- Ford
- Daimler
- Fiat Chrysler
- David Brown
- Eaton
- Robert Bosch
- Honda
- Magna
- Caterpillar
- CHSTE
- ZF Friedrichshafen
- Aisin Seiki
- Dana Holding
- FLSmidth MAAG Gear
- GKN plc
- Emerson Electric
- Bonfiglioli
- Allison Transmission
- Shaanxi Fast Gear
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries
- Winergy
- AAM
- BorgWarner
- Carraro SpA
- SEW-EURODRIVE
- Meritor
- Rotork plc
Market Segment by Products/Types
- Spur Gear
- Helical Gear
- Bevel Gear
- Worm Gear
- Gear Rack
- Others
The worldwide market for Gears is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Gears in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Applications/End-Users
- Vehicles
- Industry
- Special Equipment
Market Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
