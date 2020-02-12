GLOBAL ANTIFUNGAL DRUGS MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2023

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Antifungal Drugs Market. The report analyses the Antifungal Drugs Market By Drug Type (Azoles, Echinocandins, Polyenes, Others), By Therapeutic Indications (Candidiasis, Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis, Others). The report analyses the Antifungal Drugs Market, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, China, Japan, India) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Analytics research report “Global Antifungal Drugs Market: Analysis By Drug Class (Azoles, Echinocandins, Polyenes, Others), By Therapeutic Indications (Candidiasis, Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, China, Japan, India)”, the antifungal drugs market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 3.70% during 2018 – 2023.

Over the recent years, Antifungal Drugs market has been witnessing growth on account of several driving factors including growing prevalence of fungal infections such as candidiasis and aspergillosis, increasing popularity of over-the-counter drugs, and increase in availability of innovative antifungals. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding fatal antifungal diseases, growing medical spending, favorable government initiatives, public private partnership have been driving the market growth. In addition, rising geriatric population, increasing global healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in pharmaceuticals research, growing scope in developing countries with large population such as China and India is anticipated to impel the market growth of the antifungal drugs market. However, growing portfolio of antifungal generic drugs, patent expiration of innovator drugs, increasing prevalence of fungal resistance, and counterfeit drugs are expected to hinder the market performance during forecasted period.

In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of drug class and therapeutic indications. By drug class, the azoles class antifungals are predicted to hold their dominant position in the market. By therapeutic indications, drugs use in the treatment of candidiasis are anticipated to creates their dominance in global antifungal drugs market. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global antifungal drugs market in 2017. The largest share of North America is attributed to presence of enormous number of patient base and highly advanced medical infrastructure.

The report titled “Global Antifungal Drugs Market: Analysis By Drug Class (Azoles, Echinocandins, Polyenes, Others), By Therapeutic Indications (Candidiasis, Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, China, Japan, India)”, has covered and analysed the potential of antifungal drugs market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the antifungal drugs. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3722938-global-antifungal-drugs-market-analysis-by-drug-class

Scope of the Report

Global Antifungal Drugs Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Antifungal Drugs Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Drug Type – Azole Class Antifungal Drugs, Echinocandins Class Antifungal Drugs, Polyenes Class Antifungal Drugs, Other Class Antifungal Drugs

• Analysis By Therapeutic Indications – Aspergillus, Dermatophytosis, Candidiasis, Other Therapeutic Indications

Regional Antifungal Drugs Market – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Antifungal Drugs Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Drug Type – Azole Class Antifungal Drugs, Echinocandins Class Antifungal Drugs, Polyenes Class Antifungal Drugs, Other Class Antifungal Drugs

• Analysis By Therapeutic Indications – Aspergillus, Dermatophytosis, Candidiasis, Other Therapeutic Indications

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Antifungal Drugs Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Drug Type – Azole Class Antifungal Drugs, Echinocandins Class Antifungal Drugs, Polyenes Class Antifungal Drugs, Other Class Antifungal Drugs

• Analysis By Therapeutic Indications – Aspergillus, Dermatophytosis, Candidiasis, Other Therapeutic Indications

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends.

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – Merck & Co., Glaxo Smith Kline, Astellas Pharma, Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, Kramer Laboratories, Novartis International AG, Pfizer.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Antifungal Drugs Products Outlook

5. Global Antifungal Drugs Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)

6. Global Antifungal Drugs Market: Segmental Analysis

7. Global Antifungal Drugs Market: Regional Analysis

12. Global Antifungal Drugs Market: Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Drivers

12.2 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Restrains

12.3 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Trends

13. Porter Five Force Analysis

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Antifungal Drugs Market – Competitive Landscape

16. Company Profiles

16.1 Merck & Co.

16.2 Pfizer

16.3 GSK

16.4 Novartis

16.5 Abbott Laboratories

16.6 Astellas Pharma

16.7 Bayer

16.8 Sanofi

16.9 Kramer Laboratories

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3722938-global-antifungal-drugs-market-analysis-by-drug-class

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com