Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Asphalt Additives Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends By Top Players – ArrMaz, Arkema Group, Kao Corporation, Honeywell International Inc. and The Dow Chemical Company” to its huge collection of research reports.



Asphalt additives are materials incorporated into the asphalt binder inorder to enhance the performance characteristics of the asphalt product. Asphalt additives can added to the binder through hot mix, warm mix or cold mix technologies. Modified asphalt is used for road construction & paving, roofing and for construction of airports, parking lots etc. The use of recycled materials such as reclaimed asphalt (RAP) and reclaimed shingles (RAS) is increasing across the world due to growing awareness about environmental sustainability. In order to utilize a larger percentage of recycled materials a higher proportion of additives have to be added to the asphalt mix. Further, several countries are investing heavily in developing their road networks. These factors are likely to be the prime drivers for the asphalt additives market.

Asphalt Additives Market: Research Methodology

This report provides detailed analysis and forecast of the asphalt additives market on a global and regional level from 2017 to 2025. On the global level, the market has been segmented based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025.Demand for asphalt additives has been forecast in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025 to provide in-depth understanding of the market at the regional level. The report includes drivers and restraints coupled with their impact on the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various opportunities for growth of the market at the global and regional level.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=224918

The report thoroughly analyzes the value chain to provide detailed understanding of the market. Additionally, it covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, which offers an insight into the intensity of competition in the market. The study also comprises market attractiveness analysis, wherein various end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

We conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with numerous key industry participants and opinion leaders for the research report. Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts coupled with extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ annual reports, product portfolio, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and better understanding of the market. Secondary research includes in-depth research on current trends, technical writing, recent trade, Internet sources, trade associations, and statistical data from government websites as well as associated and authorized agency websites. This proved to be the most successful, effective, and reliable approach for obtaining concise data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing opportunities and growth.

Browse TOC @ https://www.researchmoz.us/asphalt-additives-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2014-2020-report.html/toc

Asphalt Additives Market: Segmentation

Inflation is not a part of pricing in this report. This report provides the size of the asphalt additives market for 2016 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of asphalt additives is presented in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume and revenue have been estimated and forecast in kilo tons and US$ Mn, respectively. Various key technologies and applications are taken into consideration to estimate market numbers. Market size and forecast for each segment are provided in the context of global and regional markets. The market has been segmented based on various applications. Each segment has been analyzed and forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025. Additionally, segments have been analyzed and forecast based on current trends at the global and regional level. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Demand has been analyzed and forecast based on current trends for the next eight years.

The report includes profiles of leading companies such as ArrMaz, Arkema Group, Kao Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Berkshire Engineering Supplies, Huntsman Corporation, and Engineered Additives.

The report segments the global asphalt additives market as follows:

Asphalt Additives Market: Technology Analysis

Hot mix/warm mix additives

Cold mix additives

Asphalt Additives Market: Application Analysis

Road construction & paving

Roofing

Others (Including airfields, parking lots etc.)

Asphalt Additives Market: Regional Analysis