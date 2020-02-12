Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market Comprehensive Analysis on Leading Key 2025

The latest report on “Atomic Layer Deposition Market (Type – Metal ALD, Aluminum Oxide ALD, Plasma Enhanced ALD, Catalytic ALD, and Other Types; Applications – Semiconductors, Solar Devices, Electronics, Medical Equipment, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global atomic layer deposition market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Atomic layer deposition (ALD) provides a very controlled method to produce a film to anatomically specified thickness. It is a powerful technique for the fabrication of atomically precise coatings on a variety of surfaces. It is very beneficial to those in the field of microelectronics and nanotechnology in producing small, but efficient semiconductors. Recent progress has extended the application space of ALD into emerging areas, including energy conversion and storage, catalysis, biomedical devices, and environmental devices.

The increasing use of ALD film coating techniques in the production of a variety of electronic devices and components in the semiconductor industry is a major driving factor of the ALD market. The demand for atomic layer deposition is rising as it enables the use of new materials and designs for advanced chip manufacturing. ALD is a key process in the construction of semiconductor devices, and part of the set of tools available for the synthesis of nano-technology materials. It is considered as one of the greater deposition methods for producing thin and conformal films.

Furthermore, factors such as the growing electronics industry, semiconductor solutions, and increasing demand from current & emerging applications such as dye-sensitized solar cells are other driving factors of the market growth. However, high investment costs in R&D hampers the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing the application of ALD equipment in hydrophobic coatings, flexible electronics, and electronic textiles is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global atomic layer deposition market due to the increasing demand for end-use industries such as semiconductors, electronics, medical equipment as well as the solar sector. The demand for atomic layer deposition is increasing in countries such as China, South Korea, and Taiwan due to their deep-rooted electronics manufacturing base. North America is the second-largest market for atomic layer deposition owing to productive regulatory government support to promote domestic private investment.

Segment Covered

The report on the global atomic layer deposition market covers segments such as type and applications. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include metal ALD, aluminum oxide ALD, plasma enhanced ALD, catalytic ALD, and other types. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include semiconductors, solar devices, electronics, medical equipment, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Lam Research Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., ASM International NV, Aixtron SE, Adeka Corporation, ALD NanoSolutions, Inc., Denton Vacuum LLC, Tokyo Electron Limited, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Veeco Instrument, and other companies.

